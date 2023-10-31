Genshin Impact Resounding Melodies: How to claim, rewards, price, and more

Genshin Impact fans who were fortunate enough to secure tickets for this year’s Genshin Impact Concert world tour will have the chance to redeem the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle, which includes a gorgeous new glider, Primogems, and more! But for those who couldn't get tickets, don't worry — the bundle will be available for purchase in the in-game store.

The web event, known as “Melodies of an Endless Journey”, is an online orchestra concert that features talented musicians and bands from all around the world, coming together to perform tracks from the illustrious Genshin Impact OST. However, there's an exciting twist for this year’s concert – it has expanded far beyond its virtual confines to welcome a live audience!

If you’d like to take part in celebrating this grand musical journey, be sure to read on and find out how to redeem the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle in Genshin Impact!

How do I get the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle in Genshin Impact?

Resounding Melodies Music Bundle is a time-limited pack, available from 30 October 2023 to 19 December 2023 that includes the coveted 2023 Concert Wind Glider, Wings of Transient Dreams.

Here are the two ways that you can obtain the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle in Genshin Impact:

1. Purchase from the in-game shop

You can purchase the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle from the in-game shop for 1280 Genesis Crystals. This option is great for fans who are not able to obtain a redemption code from the Genshin Concert 2023 ticket.

2. Redeem code from the Genshin Concert 2023 ticket

The Resounding Melodies Music Bundle is a reward perk for the attendees of the 2023 Genshin Concert. Those who managed to secure a ticket for the concert will receive a redemption code to claim the "Resounding Melodies" bundle in their in-game mail.

Please note that the redemption code from the 2023 Genshin Concert ticket is only available for redemption until 29 February 2024, so be sure to redeem your code before it expires!

Genshin Impact "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle rewards

The rewards for the Resounding Melodies Music Bundle vary slightly depending on whether or not you participated in the Genshin Concert 2023.

For those who purchase the "Resounding Melodies" Bundle from the Shop:

Primogem x1000

Wings of Transient Dreams x1

Festive Namecard: Celebration Euphonia x1

Festive Furnishing: Sublime Crane Feather Strings x1

For concert participants who redeem their tickets:

Primogem x980

Wings of Transient Dreams x1

Festive Namecard: Celebration Euphonia x1

Festive Furnishing: Sublime Crane Feather Strings x1

Sticky Honey Roast x5

That’s everything you need to know about the "Resounding Melodies" Music Bundle in Genshin Impact!

