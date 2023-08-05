Genshin Impact Navia and Clorinde's Weapon Type Revealed in Fontaine Trailer

The new Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine trailer is making waves in the Genshin community, offering not only a sneak peek into the highly-anticipated upcoming Archon Quest but also shedding light on two increasingly popular characters - Navia and Clorinde.

Ever since their appearance in the bombshell Fontaine trailer, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast", as well as the previously leaked images of their character models, they have captured the rapt attention of the Genshin community, quickly rising up the ranks as the most-wanted units. In the new Genshin Impact Fontaine teaser, titled "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason”, a short fight scene unfolds, revealing Navia and Cloride's elemental affinity as well as their weapon type.

Genshin Impact Navia wields a Claymore while Clorinde is a Sword-user

Based on what was shown in "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast" and the recent Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Fontaine trailer "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason”, Navia will be a Geo Claymore unit while Clorinde is an Electro Sword unit.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Navia

Toward the end of the new Fontaine trailer, a cinematic fight scene unfolds between the Traveller and an army of Clockwork Meka. The camera pans to Navia and her bodyguards, who valiantly protect the Traveller against the "Gardeneks", with Navia skillfully brandishing a Claymore.

The scene then transitions to Clorinde, as she infuses her sword with Electro before joining the fray. Navia charges fearlessly towards the enemy and delivers a powerful blow, while Clorinde elegantly slashes through the crowd with lightning-quick speed and precision.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Clorinde

Although Navia and Clorinde’s kit has yet to be revealed, it can be assumed that Navia will be a heavy-hitter, while Clorinde can infuse her weapon, like Keqing and Alhaitham, dealing substantial damage quickly.

Who are Navia and Clorinde?

After waves of leaks and speculations, the Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream finally offered our first official look into the backgrounds of the elusive Navia and Clorinde.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Navia and Clorinde

The blonde-haired beauty of Fontaine, Navia, holds a high-ranking and influential position, with an Aquabus line named after her. She is revealed to be the president of the Spino di Rosula, described as an "optimistic lady with a kind heart," and known for her "unconventional" behaviour. In the upcoming Archon Quest Chapter IV, players will team up with Navia to investigate an important case.

On the other hand, the enigmatic Clorinde is unveiled as a Champion Duelist with outstanding combat skills. Her prowess in battle has piqued the interest of the Eleventh Fatui Harbinger, Tartaglia (Childe), who desires to spar with her.

It has also been revealed that Navia and Clorinde share a "complicated" relationship, which is sending shockwaves throughout the Genshin community. Many are comparing their relationship to that of Ningguang and Beidou.

