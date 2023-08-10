Genshin Impact Lyney Character Teaser Trailer Hints at His Role in Fontaine

Genshin Impact just released a character teaser trailer for Lyney, an upcoming character set to debut alongside the much-anticipated major region Fontaine. Among the 18 new Fontaine characters, Lyney holds the title of Teyvat’s “greatest magician”, and was featured back in 2020 in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail, along with his sister Lynette. Since then, his unique design has captured the hearts of Genshin fans worldwide. He will be getting his first banner in Phase 1 of Version 4.0!

Building upon the breathtaking Fontaine teasers released by HoYoverse, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast" and “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason”, Lyney’s charming and mischievous personality has propelled his popularity to new heights. HoYoverse just recently released a new teaser dedicated to Lyney, showcasing his skills as a magician as well as hinting at his role in the upcoming Archon Quest Chapter IV.

Genshin Impact's new character teaser introduces Teyvat’s greatest magician, Lyney of Fontaine

“People yearn to transcend the mundane world. That which is mysterious captivates us all.” The Lyney character teaser opens with a proclamation of the magician’s mission: to offer the audience a glimpse into the extraordinary, challenging the limits of imagination by breaking through the barrier between reality and fantasy. We can see Lyney perform a simple hat-trick, captivating a pair of Fontainian children.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Lyney performing a hat-trick

Then, we see Lyney, Grin-Malkin Cat cards in hand, performing a dizzying trick with a flourish, appeasing a disgruntled customer at the pub by transforming his wine into cider. Without missing a beat, the cider undergoes yet another transformation, morphing into an actual apple. The scene fades to black as the customer struggles to make sense of what transpired and passes out, shocked.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Lyney is unimpressed

Lyney then asserts that to the average person “magic tricks are like miracles”, but for magicians like himself, “great miracles are like magic tricks”. With these words, he seamlessly transitions into plucking the moon from the night sky and unveiling it held within his palm.

This hints that Lyney will most likely play a large role in the upcoming Fontaine Archon Quest, not just as a celebrity magician who performs at the prestigious Opera Epiclese, but he also operates in the shadows, meticulously maintaining the intricate facade that ensnares the entire city of Fontaine. Lyney's influence extends beyond the stage, positioning him as a pivotal character with a multifaceted role in the narrative.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Lyney holding the moon in his hand

This teaser highlights Lyney’s charismatic personality and his seemingly innate ability to deceive as well as captivate the rapt attention of his audience, which is crucial to his role as a magician. While he interacts and mingles with the public, he is able to peer beyond what they can see and uncover the falsities of the “show”, a true master in the art of performativity.

Lyney’s character teaser trailer is making waves within the Genshin Impact community. Numerous Genshin fans have noticed a distinct shift in tone, with the teaser becoming increasingly ominous as it reaches its conclusion, speculating that there is more to Lyney than meets the eye.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse Lyney holding a Grin-Malkin Cat card

