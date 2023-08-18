Genshin Impact Lynette Farming Guide: All Ascension & Talent materials

The launch of Genshin Impact Version 4.0 saw the debut of Lynette alongside her sibling Lyney. They both appeared in the Genshin Impact Teyvat Chapter preview initially. She is a 4-star Anemo sword user who teams up with her brother. However, to scale up her abilities in-game, you need to farm all her Ascension & Talent materials.

In this guide, we will delve into Genshin Impact Lynette Farming Guide and see where to find all Ascension & Talent materials as we progress through the main story.

Lynette Ascension Materials

In order to ascend Lynette in Genshin Impact, you will need numerous different materials. To make it easier for you to find them all, we have listed the items below along with a table.

Vayuda Turquoise

Gears from Clockwork Meka

Novel Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia

Lumidouce Bell

Levels range Lynette materials needed Level 1 – 20 x1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, x3 Lumidouce Bell, x3 Meshing Gea, 20,000 Mora Level 20 – 40 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x10 Lumidouce Bell, x15 Meshing Gear, x2 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia, 40,000 Mora Level 40 – 50 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, x20 Lumidouce Bell, x12 Mechanical Spur Gear, x4 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia, 60,000 Mora Level 50 – 60 x3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x30 Lumidouce Bell, x18 Mechanical Spur Gear, x8 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia, 80,000 Mora Level 70 – 80 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, x45 Lumidouce Bell, x12 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x12 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia, 100,000 Mora Level 80 – 90 x6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x60 Lumidouce Bell, x24 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x20 Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia, 120,000 Mora

Lynette Ascension Materials locations

Lynette Ascension Materials like Vayuda Turquoise, Coppelia, Lumidence Bell, and Meshing Gear can be found in below mentioned locations:

click to enlarge + 3 HoYoverse

Vayuda Turquoise Silver

Defeating Stormterror Dvalin at Stormterror’s Lair in Mondstadt will reward you with Vayuda Turquoise Silver. It resets every Monday at 4:00 AM.

It can be found as a reward from the bosses after defeating them. These bosses are Anemo Hypostasis, Icewind Suit, Maguu Kenki, Setekh Wenut, and Joururi Workshop bosses.

If you want to avoid the hard work of beating these bosses, you can use the Parametric Transformer to change different materials into Vayuda Turquoise items. Also, you have the option to buy at the Souvenir Shop.

Novel Spare Clockwork Component – Coppelia

You can get the Copellia item by defeating the boss named Coppelia in the Icewind Suite.

Lumidouce Bell

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Genshin Map

Lumidouce Bell is a local specialty that is native to Fontaine. Actually, you can only find this flower in this specific area. This means that players need to keep advancing in the story to collect this material.

You can find our Lumidouce Bell farming guide here.

Meshing Gear

Meshing Gear can be dropped by these enemies: Underwater Survey Mek, Area Alert Mek, Recon Log Mek, Assault Specialist Mek, and more like that. However, you need to have Levels 1+, 40+, and 60+.

Lynette Talent Materials

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Lynette requires the following talent material in Genshin Impact in order to scale up: Teachings of Order, Meshing Gear, Guide to Order, and Phillospies of Order and common items from the previous table.

Levels Lynette talent materials Level 1 x3 Teachings of Order, x6 Meshing Gear, 12,500 Mora Level 2 x2 Guide to Order, x3 Mechanical Spur Gear, 17,500 Mora Level 3 x4 Guide to Order, x4 Mechanical Spur Gear, 25,000 Mora Level 4 x6 Guide to Order, x6 Mechanical Spur Gear, 30,000 Mora Level 5 x9 Guide to Order, x9 Mechanical Spur Gear, 37,500 Mora Level 6 x4 Philosophies to Order, x4 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x1 Everamber, 120,000 Mora Level 7 x6 Philosophies to Order, x6 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x1 Everamber, 260,000 Mora Level 8 x12 Philosophies to Order, x9 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x2 Everamber, 450,000 Mora Level 9 x16 Philosophies to Order, x12 Artificed Dynamic Gear, x2 Everamber, x1 Crown of Insight, 700,000 Mora

Trounce Materials - Everamber

The Everamber item is located in the Realm of Beginnings domain within Sumeru. You'll be able to face the boss that drops this item as a reward after completing Nahida's second Story Quest at level 70.

Pale Forgotten Glory domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday will also offer Teachings of Order, Guide to Order, and Philosophies of Order. The location is the source of All Waters: The Great Fontaine Lake.

Crown of Insight can either be obtained from the limited-time Flagship Events or Offering Systems.

That was all the information you needed to find materials for Lynette's Ascension in Genshin Impact. Although you will still have to spend a lot of time on it, you can now create farming routes for yourself to optimise this process. Meanwhile, you can also check out Lynette's Build Guide and Kit Guide here.