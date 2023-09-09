In the action roleplaying game, Genshin Impact, you might face extremely difficult opponents, especially if you have under-leveled characters. But if you do die during combat, consider being prepared to revive them with the help of our guide on how to revive dead characters in Genshin Impact.

Take note that reviving mid-combat needs some good timing so that your other characters won't be knocked down and your effort to revive won't be wasted. Be sure to strategise when you'll revive your characters.

How to revive dead characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has several ways of reviving dead characters in-game. Players can choose the most effective or most convenient method that will give life to their characters. We've listed a few ways on how you can revive your party members.

Reviving through the Statues of the Seven

One of the most effective methods of healing your entire party is by using the "Statue's Blessing" at any of the Statues of Seven. These can be teleported to you once you find them on your journey.

Simply, stand near the Statue of Seven and it will automatically heal your party. Your fallen characters will also revive and heal through this method.

Take note though that these statues will regain power over time so their healing properties decrease after your use. So be sure to look for several statues to teleport to so you have alternatives.

Reviving by consuming food

Very useful in combat, consuming food will help restore your character's health and revive those who have fallen. You must use any food items with a wings symbol as these food types will automatically revive a character. Some of these food include the following:

Golden Shrimp Balls

Mora Meat

Chicken Stir-Fry

Teyvat Fried Egg

Keep in mind that there is a two-minute cooldown on using winged food so you can only revive one character every two minutes. You'll have to pick wisely on who you'll revive first.

Reviving by using other characters

Some characters in Genshin Impact have HP-restoring abilities and can revive characters. These are mostly characters under the support category. Some of these characters include the following:

Barbara (Hydro)

Qiqi (Cryo)

Jean (Anemo)

Noelle (Geo)

Diona (Cryo)

Bennett (Pyro)

Zingqui (Hydro)

Barbara and Qiqi can revive characters only when they reach the maximum Constellation level.

Barbara and Qiqi can revive characters only when they reach the maximum Constellation level.