Genshin Impact Freminet Materials Pre-Farming Guide

The upcoming 4-star Fontaine character, Freminet, is not only a revered diver of the Court of Fontaine but also the youngest brother among the beloved Fontaine siblings. His reclusive nature, exemplified in the Fontaine Archon Quest, serves as a stark contrast to his more flamboyant brother and sister, making him seem all the more charming.

On top of that, Freminet’s full kit and character demo were revealed recently, and players can’t wait to invite him to their teams. For those eager to begin gathering his Ascension and Talent Materials in anticipation of his banner release, we have you covered with our comprehensive Freminet pre-farming guide available here!

Freminet release date

Freminet is a 4-star Cryo Claymore unit, with gameplay centred around dealing a combination of Cryo and Physical damage. You'll have the opportunity to welcome the Freminet to your roster in phase 2 of Version 4.0. If there are no unprecedented deals, phase 2 of Version 4.0 should be released on 6 September 2023.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Freminet with his clockwork penguin, Pers

Freminet Ascension materials

All of Freminet’s materials can be farmed and collected in the current update. There are plenty of materials you can get a head start on prior to his release, so let’s get right to it!

Shivada Lazurite

As is customary for the Cryo units of Genshin Impact, Freminet requires Shivada Lazurite crystals for ascension.

You can obtain Shivada Lazurite crystals by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Cryo Regisvine or Cryo Hypostasis. Additionally, you can convert crystals of other elements into Cryo crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: Genshin Impact Shivada Lazurite Ascension Material Stones for Cryo Characters in Genshin Impact

In order to fully ascend Freminet, you will need to farm the following:

Shivada Lazurite Sliver x1

Shivada Lazurite Fragments x9

Shivada Lazurite Chunks x9

Shivada Lazurite Gemstones x6

Fontemer Aberrant drops: Transoceanic Pearls

Quite morbidly, you need to harvest Fontemer Aberrant drops for Freminet. Even though these marine creatures from Fontaine are downright adorable and oftentimes harmless, sadly, you have to take them down and gather their drops for the esteemed diver of the Court of Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Transoceanic Pearls dropped by Fontemer Aberrant, new water-based common enemies of Fontaine

You can often spot them underwater or near bodies of water in Fontaine. Due to the extensive underwater regions in Fontaine, you'll come across numerous Fontemer Aberrants spread across the map.

To reach level 90 with Freminet, make sure to accrue the following:

Transoceanic Pearls x18

Transoceanic Chunks x30

Xenochromatic Crystals x36

Icewind Suite (Coppelius) drop

The Novel Spare Clockwork Component is a material dropped by the Fontainian boss known as the Icewind Suite. The Icewind Suite can be found right above the Opera Epiclese, in the northwest area of the Court of Fontaine Region, near the Fountain of Lucine.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Icewind Suite: Coppelia and Coppelius

To collect Novel Spare Clockwork Components, you must speak to the Maillardet, who is located near the stairs leading to the Icewind Suite boss arena, and choose to battle the "Nemesis of Coppelius”.

In order to fully ascend Freminet, you will need to acquire 46 Novel Spare Clockwork Components

Find out how to beat Coppelius in our Icewind Suite Boss guide here!

Romaritime Flower

The ethereal Romaritime Flower is Freminet’s local speciality Ascension material.

These flowers can be found scattered across the surface and water areas of Fontaine. The natural habitat of Romaritime Flowers is underwater; therefore, when on land, you must first apply Hydro to make them bloom before you can harvest them.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse New Fontaine local specialty: Lumitoile

You can find an abundance of Romaritime Flowers underwater in the Salacia Plain.

There are currently 108 Romaritime Flowers in Fontaine, and they take two days to respawn

To fully ascend Freminet you will need to harvest 168 Romaritime Flowers

Freminet Talent materials

Once again, Fontemer Aberrants drops are needed to enhance Freminet's Talent levels. If you're aiming to max Freminet's Talent, you'll require the following quantities:

Transoceanic Pearls x18

Transoceanic Chunks x66

Xenochromatic Crystals x93

Pale Forgotten Glory: Justice Series

The Genshin Impact Fontaine 4.0 update introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, offering players the chance to obtain the Justice Series Talent Books for Freminet.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Pale Forgotten Glory location

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Fontaine's Salacia Plain. Justice Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

To max Freminet's Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Equity Talent Books:

Teachings of Justice x9

Guides to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Trounce Domain: The Realm of Beginnings

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Trounce Domain: The Realm of Beginnings location

The weekly boss, Guardian of Apep’s Oasis, is located in a Trounce Domain between the Desert of Hadramaveth and the Girdle of the Sands in the Sumeru desert.

The domain, The Realm of Beginnings, will only be available after you’ve completed Nahida’s second Story Quest.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse

Once Guardian of Apep’s Oasis is defeated, it will drop Worldspan Fern, which is a talent material needed to level up Freminet's Talents.

You will need 18 Worldspan Fern to max all Freminet's abilities, 6 for each Talent

That was everything you needed to know to kickstart your Ascension and Talent material reserves for Freminet!

Interested in learning more about the esteemed diver of the Court of Fontaine? We've got you covered. Discover Freminet's full kit, and learn everything you need to know about his character in our Freminet character guide here!

Loading...

We also have a Wriothesley Materials Pre-Farming Guide and Neuvillette Materials Pre-Farming Guide if you'd like to prepare for the arrival of the "intimidating but surprisingly gentle" Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide and Chief Justice of Fontane in Version 4.1.

On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule.