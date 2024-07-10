Genshin Impact Fragrant Fantasy Web Event Guide

Genshin Impact is back with a new web event called "Fragrant Fantasy", where you can craft enchanting perfumes using cards. Players must log into their HoYoverse account on the web event page to play the game, unlocking plenty of rewards!

As web events run for a limited duration, participate to get up to 120 Primogems, and lots more! In this guide, we'll take you through how to play "Fragrant Fantasy" as well as all the perfume recipes to complete the event.

How to Play Fragrant Fantasy Web Event

The web event "Fragrant Fantasy" in Genshin Impact runs from July 9, 2024 to July 15 2024. Travelers with an Adventure Rank of 10 or higher can play the game by logging into the official HoYoverse site with their account, and using their UID to participate in the event.

Throughout the event, players can log into Genshin Impact daily and engage in various activities to earn card packs. These packs can be opened at the workbench to obtain Plant and Omni Cards, essential components for blending perfumes.

Here are the daily missions to get more card packs:

Log in to the Web Event : Pack x1

: Pack x1 Log in to Genshin Impact : Pack x1

: Pack x1 Claim Commission Rewards twice : Pack x1

: Pack x1 Use 40 Original Resin : Pack x1

: Pack x1 Social Media Mission (changes daily) : Pack x1

: Pack x1 Watch Version 4.8 Summertides Scales and Tales Trailer on the official YouTube channel: Pack x1 (one time)

How to Make Every Perfume in the Fragrant Fantasy Web Event

There are 16 perfumes that you can make using the cards you obtain. Here are all the recipes:

Orange Fields : Lumidouce Bells + Marcotte + Bulle Fruit

: Lumidouce Bells + Marcotte + Bulle Fruit Orange Fields (Premium) : 2 Lumidouce Bells + 2 Marcotte + 2 Bulle Fruit

: 2 Lumidouce Bells + 2 Marcotte + 2 Bulle Fruit Weeping Crystal : Lumidouce Bell + Marcotte + Cypress Wood

: Lumidouce Bell + Marcotte + Cypress Wood Weeping Crystal (Premium) : 2 Lumidouce Bells + 2 Marcotte + 2 Cypress Wood

: 2 Lumidouce Bells + 2 Marcotte + 2 Cypress Wood Glimmer : Lumidouce Bells + Lakelight Lily + Bulle Fruit

: Lumidouce Bells + Lakelight Lily + Bulle Fruit Glimmer (Premium) : 2 Lumidouce Bells + 2 Lakelight Lily + 2 Bulle Fruit

: 2 Lumidouce Bells + 2 Lakelight Lily + 2 Bulle Fruit Purity : Mint + Marcotte + Bulle Fruit

: Mint + Marcotte + Bulle Fruit Purity (Premium) : 2 Mint + 2 Marcotte + 2 Bulle Fruit

: 2 Mint + 2 Marcotte + 2 Bulle Fruit Knight's Farewell Gift : Lumidouce Bells + Lakelight Lily + Cypress Wood

: Lumidouce Bells + Lakelight Lily + Cypress Wood Knight's Farewell Gift (Premium) : 2 Lumidouce Bells + 2 Lakelight Lily + 2 Cypress Wood

: 2 Lumidouce Bells + 2 Lakelight Lily + 2 Cypress Wood Everlasting Promise : Mint + Lakelight Lily + Cypress Wood

: Mint + Lakelight Lily + Cypress Wood Everlasting Promise (Premium) : 2 Mint + 2 Lakelight Lily + 2 Cypress Wood

: 2 Mint + 2 Lakelight Lily + 2 Cypress Wood Summer Fairy Tale: Mint + Lakelight Lily + Bulle Fruit

Summer Fairy Tale (Premium) : 2 Mint + 2 Lakelight Lily + 2 Bulle Fruit

: 2 Mint + 2 Lakelight Lily + 2 Bulle Fruit Journey : Mint + Marcotte + Cypress Wood

: Mint + Marcotte + Cypress Wood Journey (Premium): 2 Mint + 2 Marcotte + 2 Cypress Wood

Genshin Impact Fragrant Fantasy Rewards

By unlocking more perfumes, you can obtain all the rewards offered. Additionally, you can even gift perfumes to one of the three companions: Navia, Sigewinne or Furina, and watch how they react! Sharing the Fragrance Report on how they liked the perfume for the first time will give you more rewards.

Here are all the rewards you can obtain from the event:

Make 3 bottles of perfume : 20 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

: 20 Primogems, 10,000 Mora Make 6 bottles of perfume : 20 Primogems, 40,000 Mora

: 20 Primogems, 40,000 Mora Make 9 bottles of perfume : 20 Primogems, 40,000 Mora

: 20 Primogems, 40,000 Mora Make 12 bottles of perfume : 20 Primogems, 4 Hero's Wit

: 20 Primogems, 4 Hero's Wit Make a premium perfume : 20 Primogems, 4 Hero's Wit

: 20 Primogems, 4 Hero's Wit Gift a perfume to your companion : 10 Primogems, 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

: 10 Primogems, 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore Share a Fragrance Report: 10 Primogems, 4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

By completing the 12 bottles of perfume milestone, you should be able to obtain all the rewards! Make sure to do the extra tasks for even more items that will come in handy in-game.

That's all for our guide on how to play "Fragrant Fantasy" in Genshin Impact.