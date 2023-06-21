It feels like only a few days ago when Genshin Impact fans excitedly ascended the highest peak of Sumeru's desert, straining their eyes to catch a glimpse of the gleaming Fontanian city in the distance. With Genshin Impact's Version 3.8 update steadily approaching, Fontaine looms ever closer on the horizon.

To the surprise of many fans, an anonymous leaker took it upon themselves to release over 1GB worth of concept art overnight, showcasing gorgeous scenery filled with lakes and rivers, as well as expansive underground realms. Additionally, leaks suggest that Fontaine will feature a unique twin-city structure, which deviates from the convention of previous nations that typically have only one major city.

Amidst the immense excitement surrounding the arrival of 18 new characters in the highly-anticipated Fontaine update, Genshin Impact players are also filled with anticipation to know more about the region that they will soon be immersed in!

Fontaine’s twin-city structure

Based on conversations with Fontaine NPCs in past quests, the nation of water seems to be a centre of art, culture, technology, and bureaucracy (that last one’s not so fun). Amidst the NPCs' complaints about the seemingly endless array of ever-changing rules and regulations, Fontaine is mainly known for its vested interest in technological development, especially through the production and use of machinery. Most of this machinery features clockwork mechanisms, hinting at a steampunk aesthetic that seems to draw inspiration from the Industrial Revolution in England and the Belle époque era in France.

click to enlarge Credit: Anonymous leaker Leaked image of a city in Fontaine

In that vein, recent leaks from HutaoLover77 reveal that Fontaine will include a twin city structure, inspired by the two popular European capitals - London and Paris.

click to enlarge Credit: HutaoLover77 on Twitter HutaoLover77 on Genshin Impact Fontaine's twin city structure

In response to one of TeamChina’s leaks, HutaoLover77 tweeted:

Fontaine has a twin-city structure

London and Paris

An era where steampunk and technology coexist

There will be conflict between these two cities

It appears that the design of the two cities will draw inspiration from two themes: steampunk and technology. Genshin fans have expressed their excitement regarding the Traveller's involvement in the dynamics between these cities and speculate whether their primary objective will involve resolving the conflict.

Fontaine concept art

More concept art of Fontaine has been released by credible leaker @memtrollsXD on Twitter, featuring gorgeous landscape scenery filled with lakes, rivers, and waterfalls, as well as underground realms and dungeons.

click to enlarge Credit: memetrollsXD on Twitter Leaked image of Fontaine scenery

During the conclusion of the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program event, HoYoverse treated fans to a surprising short teaser. It featured Aether, the Traveller, swimming through what appears to be an underwater realm. The leaked concept art aligns with this, considering that Fontaine is represented by the element of Hydro. Players can expect that a substantial portion of the region will be submerged, introducing a host of exciting new gameplay mechanics!

Fans have made notable observations regarding the "clean" and somewhat unsettlingly "utopian" design of one of the Fontainian cities (based on what has been revealed so far). Much of the city features a predominant colour scheme of white and gold, often associated with the concept of "purity." It is worth mentioning that Focalors, the Hydro Archon that rules over Fontaine, presents herself as a paragon of justice and righteousness, claiming to be "pure", flawless, and faultless.

Interestingly, Fontaine also contains an underground realm, reminiscent of the Paris catacombs. Speculation suggests that this underground area might serve as a massive prison facility, intended to confine the guilty.

click to enlarge Credit: Anonymous leaker Leaked image of underwater realm in Fontaine

Other concept art pieces depict vibrant underwater cities, which are most likely where the local merpeople and/or remaining oceanids live.

Genshin Fans have shared their excitement for the unique twin city structure of Fontaine, drawing parallels with Zaun and Piltover, which were both vividly brought to life in Riot Games' animated series, Arcane. In addition, keen fans have found similarities between the speedway in Fontaine and the intense atmosphere portrayed in the Hunger Games series when the main characters approach the "Capitol" by train. This intriguing similarity further enhances the Fontanian city's eerie ambience.

In Genshin Impact, the debut of a new main region is always a momentous event as it heralds a plethora of fresh content for players to discover. As the release of Fontaine draws near, fans can anticipate HoYoverse to gradually unveil more information about the Hydro region, along with new in-game mechanics.

Stay tuned for all the latest leaks and updates on this highly-anticipated region release!