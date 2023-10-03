Columbina, also known by her codename "Damselette”, is causing quite a stir in the Genshin Impact community following recent leaks that suggest Columbina's potential involvement in the upcoming Natlan cycle.

In July 2022, HoYoverse released a chilling trailer that introduced players to the eight remaining Fatui Harbingers of Snezhnaya. Among them was Columbina, characterised by her lace blindfold secured by what appear to be Seraph wings behind her head, singing a bittersweet melody while draped over Signora’s tomb. However, HoYoverse has since shrouded "Damselette" in secrecy, making recent leaks and rumours all the more surprising.

The official Japanese Genshin Impact Twitter account has revealed that Columbina's name in Japanese directly translates to “young girl”. However, her rank as the third Harbinger indicates that there is definitely more to Columbina than meets the eye.

Who is Columbina from Genshin Impact?

Columbina is ranked third among the eleven Fatui Harbingers and is speculated to make her first appearance in the storyline of Genshin Impact’s sixth nation, Natlan, the nation of Pyro.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

In the trailer, Columbina is depicted as a petite young girl. She has long black hair with pink highlights, and she dons a large white coat and a lace blindfold that is secured by a set of seraph’s wings. Notably, we have not seen her open her eyes.

The Eleven Fatui Harbingers serve as the executive heads of the Fatui and act as the Tsaritsa's lieutenants. They embody the pinnacle of power, wealth, and political influence within Snezhnayan society, commanding "absolute authority". The Harbingers’ primary duties centre around furthering the Tsaritsa’s goal of overthrowing the Gods of Celestia and destabilising the nations under their purview.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Though they all have their own abilities, each of the Harbingers has been gifted artificial Visions known as Delusions by the Tsaritsa. These Delusions bestow immense power upon their wielders but come at the cost of draining their vitality. According to the Dendro Archon Nahida, the top-ranked Harbingers, up to No. 3 (Columbina), possess a level of power that can rival the Archons of Teyvat.

While appearing innocuous and oblivious to her surroundings, Columbina is implied to be extremely dangerous as both Tartaglia and Scaramouche warn the Traveler to be wary of her. Being the third of the Fatui Harbingers, she possesses a power that rivals the Archons of Teyvat.

Columbina release date

According to credible leaks, the harbingers that will make their appearance during the Natlan Archon Quest are Columbina and Capitano.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: dailyxbalanque

If HoYoverse follows its usual schedule for region releases, Columbina should make her in-game debut in the summer of 2024.

Her colleague, Arlecchino, has captivated the rapt attention of the Genshin community with her spectacularly ominous role in the current Fontaine storyline. Many are eager to see what Columbina will bring to the table.

Will Columbina be playable in Genshin Impact?

Based on credible leaker SaveYourPrimos, it is very likely that Columbina will be a playable character in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players are already speculating about what her gameplay might be like. Most are hoping for an eldritch cosmic horror angle, given her ethereal seraph-like character design. As one fan put it, “If her burst is not her six wings unfurling and her opening her hundred eyes then will die a little bit inside but also I’m just so excited to finally see her in game".

Columbina voice actors

Columbina is voiced by Yang Menglu in Chinese, Emi Lo in English, and Lynn in Japanese.

That was everything you need to know about the third Harbinger, Columbina, from Genshin Impact! Stay tuned as we update this article when more information on Columbina is released.

It’s crucial to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a pinch of salt! Nevertheless, as a Harbinger, Columbina plays a big part in pulling the strings across the nations in Teyvat. The community's anticipation continues to grow as we eagerly await her official debut.

