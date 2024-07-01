Genshin Impact 4.8 Livestream Date & Time, What to Expect

As with every update, Genshin Impact's Version 4.8 will be preceded by a Special Program Livestream, offering an overview of the upcoming version update. These beloved broadcasts keep players informed and hyped for upcoming content, and the upcoming 4.8 stream promises to be just as exciting, revealing the official release date, the gameplay kit for the new five-star character Emilie, quality of life updates, and much more!

The Version 4.8 update is a special one as it marks the end of the Fontaine cycle. Following tradition, players can expect a short preview for the next major region, Natlan, towards the end of the live stream. On top of the arrival of the Dendro character Emilie, recent leaks hint at a wealth of other content, including exciting event reruns and the highly-anticipated annual summer flagship event featuring a unique limited-time map, all of which will be covered during the stream.

While HoYoverse hasn't officially confirmed the date and time for the Version 4.8 Livestream, Genshin Impact usually follows a six-week update cycle with three-week phases for each update. Livestreams typically air two weeks before the official release, often on Fridays.

Following this pattern, the Version 4.8 Livestream is likely scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024, Friday at 1:00 pm BST | 8:00 am EDT.

Credit: HoYoverse

Here's what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone 4.8 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 5:00am Central Time (CT) 7:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 8:00am British Summer Time (BST) 1:00pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) 2:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 8:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 9:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00pm

Where Can I Watch the 4.8 Livestream?

As per tradition, the Version 4.8 Livestream will be broadcast live on Genshin Impact's official Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels.

Can't catch the stream live? No worries! The VOD will be uploaded to both Twitch and YouTube channels.

4.8 Livestream Primogem Redeem Codes

Genshin Impact livestreams have become synonymous with free Primogems! Each stream typically offers three codes to redeem, offering a variety of in-game rewards. Based on previous streams, the rewards typically include the following:

Code 1: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Code 2: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 Code 3: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

We know these codes are a highlight of the stream, after all, who wouldn't want some Freemos? We'll update the codes as soon as the stream goes live, so stay tuned!

Key Highlights to Expect in the 4.8 Livestream

Genshin Impact Version 4.8 promises to keep the heat on after Clorinde and Sigewinne's arrival in 4.7! As summer is in full swing, players can look forward to a new iteration of Genshin's iconic summer-themed events. This time, complete with a fairyland-esque limited-time map. Expect another content-packed update featuring a new character and engaging events as HoYoverse gears up for the release of Natlan, the region of Pyro.

Credit: HoYoverse

Here's a summary of all announcements set to be made during the 4.8 Livestream, shared by Genshin_Intel:

Gameplay showcase: Emilie (5-star Dendro Polearm)



New skins: Nilou and Kirara are getting four-star skins

Summer flagship event: Summertide Scales and Tales event Dive into a brand new summer event set within a limited-time map called Simulanka. Bonus: Kirara will be a free character during the event!

Summertide Scales and Tales event Expected event reruns in 4.8: Bing-Bang Finchball event Light novel photography event Energy Amplifier event

Natlan teaser Building on the short teaser in the 4.7 Livestream, expect a more extensive look at Natlan, showcasing its terrain, characters, and new mechanics. This will be similar to the grand reveal of Fontaine’s diving mechanic in the 3.8 Livestream, complete with its breathtaking underwater landscapes and the grandeur of the Court of Fontaine.



That's everything we know so far about the upcoming Version 4.8 Livestream for Genshin Impact. It’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can change, so take it with a grain of salt. However, the source for these leaks has a history of accurate predictions regarding Genshin Impact developments!

For a more detailed look at all the new content coming your way, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.8 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, new features, and more.

