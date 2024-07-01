Headlined by the arrival of the new 5-star Dendro character, Emilie, and the much-anticipated annual summer event, here’s a countdown to the Genshin Impact Version 4.8 Livestream. This livestream, marking the final chapter of the Fontaine cycle, promises to reveal more details about the next region, Natlan, alongside other exciting announcements!

HoYoverse shows no signs of slowing down. While the Fontaine storyline reaches its conclusion, anticipation for Version 4.8 is already brewing, paving the way for the highly-anticipated Version 5.0 update that will bring Natlan to the scene.

4.8 Livestream Countdown

While HoYoverse has yet to confirm the exact date and time, drawing from past patterns, the Genshin Impact 4.8 Livestream is expected to broadcast on Friday, July 5, 2024 at 1:00 PM (BST) | 8:00 AM (EDT). You can catch the Livestream live on Genshin Impact's official Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels.

Here’s the countdown for the 4.8 Special Program Livestream:

Genshin Impact 4.8 Livestream Countdown 3 Days 23 Hours 30 Minutes 43 Seconds

Credit: HoYoverse

Here's when the 4.8 Livestream is set to start for other time zones:

Time zone 4.7 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 5:00am Central Time (CT) 7:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 8:00am British Summer Time (BST) 1:00pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) 2:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 8:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 9:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00pm

What’s in Store for the 4.7 Livestream

Not only will you get a chance to snag those coveted Freemogems from the livestream codes, but you'll also be treated to a comprehensive overview of the content-rich update that marks the finale of the beloved Fontaine chapter.

Here's a breakdown of what the credible leaker, Genshin_Intel, expects to be revealed during the 4.8 livestream:

Emilie (5-star Dendro Polearm) gameplay showcase

Nilou and Kirara four-star skins

Summer flagship event called Summertide Scales and Tales event This event will come with a limited-time map called Simulanka and a free copy of Kirara

Summertide Scales and Tales event Bing-Bang Finchball, Light novel photography, and Energy Amplifier event reruns

Natlan teaser: Look forward to a more extensive look at Natlan, showcasing its terrain, characters, and new mechanics. This will be similar to the grand reveal of Fontaine’s diving mechanic in the 3.8 Livestream that unveiled breathtaking underwater landscapes and the grandeur of the Court of Fontaine.

Credit: HoYoverse

For a more detailed look at all the new content coming your way, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.8 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, new features, and more.

