Genshin Impact 4.7 Phase 2 COUNTDOWN

With Clorinde's debut banner winding down, Genshin Impact's Version 4.7 is just getting started! Phase 2 promises a wave of exciting content, including fun-filled events, a brand-new character, and much-anticipated rerun banners.

Phase 2's biggest highlight is undoubtedly Sigewinne, the adorable head nurse of the Fortress of Meropide. This 5-star Hydro character makes her debut banner appearance, and in a meta heavily reliant on Hydro, Sigewinne's exceptional healing and quick Hydro application make her a valuable addition to any team.

4.7 Phase 2 Countdown

After a short maintenance period, Genshin Impact 4.7 Phase 2 will launch on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 6:00 PM (GMT+8) | 11:00 am BST | 6:00 am ET and run until July 16, 2024.

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.7 Phase 2

Credit: HoYoverse

Here are the expected launch timings for other timezones:

Time zone Genshin Impact Version 4.7 Phase 2 launch time on June 25 Pacific Time (PT) 3:00am Central Time (CT) 5:00am Eastern Time (ET) 6:00am British Summer Time (BST) 11:00am Central European Time (CET) 12:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 6:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00pm

Genshin Impact 4.7 Phase 2 Highlights

Although Phase 1 of Version 4.7 may have set the bar high with Clorinde’s arrival, Phase 2 of Version 4.7 keeps the excitement going! Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.7 Phase 2:

4.7 Phase 2 Banners 5-stars : Sigewinne and Furina 4-stars : Noelle, Rosaria, and Gaming 5-star weapons : Silvershower Heartstrings (Sigewinne’s signature bow) and Splendor of Tranquil Waters (Furina’s signature sword)

4.7 Phase 2 Events Endless Forms Most Martial : A combat event where Travellers have to defeat enemies according to the special rules of each stage. Adhering to these rules is the only way to accumulate progress toward the challenge goal. For example, some stages might require defeating enemies affected by the Electro-Charged condition. Spino Doubleblaster : Wield a water cannon to shoot Hydro bullets at floating targets! Allocate your energy wisely and choose the right firing mode to maximize the number of target balls that you destroy. Look out for special target balls that unleash unique effects when destroyed, like clearing entire swathes of targets. On top of all of this, there will also be a Leyline Overflow event rerun that players can look forward to!



While the main Fontaine storyline concluded in Version 4.2, HoYoverse has exciting plans for the remaining part of the cycle before the highly-anticipated arrival of Natlan, the Pyro nation of war. Get ready to welcome Emilie, a powerful new 5-star Dendro character, alongside a brand new summer event with its own unique map in Version 4.8.

Credit: HoYoverse

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? Check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.8 guide here, detailing the upcoming update's release date, new content, and more. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our character banner schedule!

