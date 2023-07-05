Genshin Impact 3.8 Patch Notes Rundown: New Spiral Abyss enemy lineup, and more

As Genshin Impact players traverse the final stretches of the Sumeru desert, a new wave of hype surges towards the next major region: Fontaine, especially after the mind-blowing teaser, “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast” was released. Fortunately, players won't have to wait much longer to experience thrilling new content, as HoYoverse has recently unveiled their big summer update of 2023.

HoYoverse also dropped a hefty list of patch notes along with this much-anticipated update. Without delay, let's dive into a summary of all the exciting details included in the 3.8 Update!

Genshin Impact 3.8 patch notes rundown

Right off the bat, players are whisked away to the main attraction of “Secret Summer Paradise” - the new limited-time region “Bottleland”, formally known as Veluriyam Mirage. This area will introduce players to thrilling new gameplay mechanics as well as fun-filled event minigames where you can earn valuable Primogems as rewards.

In terms of 3.8 character banners, players can rejoice as the comebacks of fan-favourites Eula and Klee from Mondstadt take the stage in the first phase. Following their grand return, phase two will feature the banners for Kokomi and Wanderer, bringing the chapter of Sumeru to a close.

Spiral Abyss changes

This version will also bring updates to the monster lineup on Floors 11 and 12 of the Spiral Abyss. The Floor 11 Ley Line Disorder was also changed to a 75% Physical DMG Bonus for all party members, which welcomes the return of the champion of vengeance, Eula.

Starting from the first time that the Lunar Phase refreshes after updating to Version 3.8, the three Lunar Phases will be as follows:

Phase I

Fleeting Moon Within 10s after the character enters the field, the character's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will deal 30% increased DMG. Their ATK SPD will also be increased by 10%.



Phase II

Shifting Moon When a character loses or restores HP, all party members will gain 7.5% increased ATK for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1s. Max 4 stacks.



Phase III

Ingressing Moon When the active character deals consecutive instances of Elemental DMG of the same Elemental Type or Physical DMG using Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks to an opponent, they will gain 1 count stack. 1 stack can be gained every 0.3s. The stacks for every Elemental and Physical DMG will be counted independently. After 6 stacks have been gained, a shockwave will be unleashed at the opponent's position, dealing True DMG and clearing all previously accumulated stacks for this DMG type.



Adjustments & optimisations

System

Optimises the "Hold to select multiple items" function operation range and instructions on the Enhancement and Destroy interfaces in the Artifact and Weapon pages

For Hangout Events, upon reaching the end of the event and obtaining the Hangout Memory menu, you can use the newly-added "Review Invitation" button to view the narrative checkpoints

Optimises the Quest-tracking process: When the objective is a certain distance from Travelers, clicking Navigate will open the Map

Commissions can now be tracked persistently. After your tracked Commission Quest comes to an end, the next Commission Quest will automatically be tracked

Enemies

Adjusts the AoE of the Consecrated Fanged Beast's Lunging Slash skill so that it stays the same as the area of the visual effect

Audio

Adjusts sound effects for Kirara by softening the effect heard when moving around in the Urgent Neko Parcel state after holding her Elemental Skill

Bug fixes

Quests

Fixes an issue where Paimon's voice line was missing in the Story Quest "Into the Hinterland”

Enemies

Fixes an issue where the enemy "Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker" could not restore HP for "Black Serpent Knight: Windcutter" and "Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax" as per normal after its attack hit a character protected by a shield

Fixes an issue where the Consecrated Fanged Beast and the Consecrated Horned Crocodile would continue pursuing the character even after hitting them with the Savage Roll and Subnautical Hunter skills under certain circumstances

Characters

Fixes an issue where when Barbara is in her "Summertime Sparkle" outfit and Jean is in her "Sea Breeze Dandelion" outfit, their avatars will be inconsistent with their actual appearances

Fixes an issue where characters' standing poses will behave abnormally and also allow them to walk on air in certain situations

Audio

Fixes an issue where environment sound effects were missing in some areas of Sumeru City

Fixes an issue with Collei where her "When the Sun Is Out" voice-over would not trigger properly

Other

Fixes an issue where the camera angle would suddenly change when some characters used their Normal Attacks or moved while unleashing their Elemental Burst.

Fixes an issue where there was a chance that the achievement "Dolorous Stroke" could not be completed normally

Fixes an issue where after disconnecting from the server and then reconnecting, characters or certain opponents that were Frozen only remained in this state for abnormally short periods

