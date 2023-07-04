Claim Maintenance Compensation for Genshin 3.8 Update Now

Genshin Impact 3.8 has finally arrived! This immensely popular anime-inspired RPG game continues to captivate players since its initial release in 2020. With the highly anticipated summer update of 2023, "Secret Summer Paradise", players will have the opportunity to explore a new limited-time region and indulge in exciting new gameplay mechanics. There will also be much-anticipated character rerun banners.

As is customary, HoYoverse has rewarded Travellers for their patience during the server maintenance downtime. Here is all the information you need to know about Version 3.8, including maintenance compensation, how to download the update, and a quick rundown of what the summer update has in store for us!

3.8 maintenance compensation

As a token of appreciation for players' patience during the server maintenance downtime, HoYoverse has delivered generous maintenance compensation. Following the completion of the five-hour maintenance window, players can now collect 300 Primogems in their in-game mailbox. To claim this reward, simply log in and claim the Primogems in your mailbox after downloading and installing the 3.8 Update.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact new limited-time region

However, there are a couple of important details to note. Firstly, to be eligible for the compensation, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5. Additionally, the rewards must be redeemed before the end of patch 3.8, as they will expire after 30 days. So make sure to collect your compensation in a timely manner!

How to download the 3.8 update?

Here are the installation steps on all available platforms to kickstart your summertime journey of 2023 in Genshin Impact:

PC users

Open the Genshin Impact Launcher Click Update to begin the download

iOS users

Go to the App Store on your iOS device Tap on "Update" to download the latest update

Android users

Launch the Genshin Impact app on your Android device Follow the on-screen instructions to start the update process

PlayStation users

Navigate to the Genshin Impact game on your PlayStation Home Screen Press the Options button on your controller Select "Check for Updates" to initiate the update process

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Bottleland's Choo-Choo Cart

For both PC and smartphone users, there is also a pre-installation option available for the 3.8 Update.

On your smartphone, you can click on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" located at the bottom left of the login screen

For PC users, the "Pre-Install" option will be displayed next to the "Launch" button

By following these steps, you're all set to dive right into “Secret Summer Paradise” and enjoy all the exciting new content in Version 3.8!

3.8 highlights

