Since its release in 2020, Genshin Impact has introduced numerous playable characters with unique abilities, personalities, and journeys. However, only some have made a lasting impact on every player.

Some characters seem to have been put on the sidelines, thanks to the constant release of new characters and content that gets the players’ interest. Even the staples like Diluc have already lost their charm compared to the new ones.

Table of Contents Beidou

Xinyan

Jean

Noelle

Chongyun

As a large-scale RPG with gacha characters, it’s pretty understandable that there’s always something new to do that divides the gamers’ attention.

Beidou

This Electro character, Beidou, is The Crux's captain, a renowned Liyue crew.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

She’s known for being a great fleet captain and her immense strength, bravely going against the Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing, Ningguans.

But despite these abilities, she’s still considered one of the weakest Claymore users.

Now that she’s falling behind, Beidou may need a power buff to make her one of the most formidable characters in Genshin again.

Xinyan

Xinyan is a playable Pyro character who is fond of rock ‘n’ roll music. She has amassed her fanbase by performing throughout Liyue Harbor.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

But though she became an instant hit upon release, effortlessly roasting the enemies with her power chords, she started to fall in rankings after a few months.

As one of the many great characters in the franchise, she should also receive a buff to update her power scale, especially since a wide range of powerful Pyro characters are now available.

Jean

Jean is the Acting Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius, Barbara's older sister, and a descendant of the prestigious Gunnhildr Clan.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

She handles the unrest across Mondstadt and maintains the City of Freedom.

However, despite the importance of her character, being one of the Anemo characters, players will easily choose Venti or Xiao over her with the amount of damage they can unleash in just one hit.

Though she can heal and throw enemies, they’re nothing compared to creating a huge whirlwind.

Sadly, her versatility isn’t strong enough to compete with the power of Venti and Xiao’s DPS, making her an easily forgettable character.

Noelle

A playable Geo character, Noelle possesses immense strength and is reliable. This makes her considered “the maid of all maids” in the Knights of Favonius.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

Many also believe she has the ability to be everywhere at once. Because she is willing to put her life in danger to help others, she has become known for being downright stubborn.

Despite these things, players still find her pretty weak. She can only provide a small amount of healing to her team or summon a geo shield.

Compared to other characters, like Nigguang, she’s considered ineffective.

However, there’s no denying that Noelle is always doing her best, making her deserving to grow into a more powerful character.

Chongyun

Chongyun is a playable Genshin character born with excessive yang (positive) energy.

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

This makes him a highly effective exorcist in Liyue, so effective that the spirits quickly flee when they feel his presence.

His incredible yang energy makes him susceptible to heat and strong emotions.

However, this does not negate the fact that he is weak compared to other characters. Players also dislike building up his burst for a quick elemental reaction.

Though Chongyun is a great support character, he can also be a little tankier regarding battles.

Sure, he has the potential, but he’s easily outmatched by other Cryon and Claymore users who have been released after him.

These characters have been loved by many before. So, with a good buff and a power boost, they may still have a chance to unleash their powerful sides and be once again among the fan-favourite characters.

