Reboot Rally Guide: Step-by-step instructions

Your Reboot Rally guide for Fortnite is here, and it's running from November 3 to December 2, 2023, at 9 AM ET with the release of v27.00. This event provides a perfect opportunity to gather your friends who may not have played Fortnite in a while or those who are new to the game and show them all the exciting new features.

click to enlarge Credit: https://www.fortnite.com/reboot-rally Reboot Rally Full Rewards

As you start on the Reboot Rally Quests and Bonus Goals, both you and your returning or new friends will earn points that unlock various in-game rewards. One of the top rewards is the impressive infernal dragon Glider Skerran! To qualify as a returning/new player, one should have played less than 2 hours of Fortnite in the 30 days leading up to November 2, 2023, while active players are those who have spent more than 2 hours within the same timeframe. Discover more about how the Reboot Rally works below to make the most of this limited-time event.

How to complete Reboot Rally

Completing the Reboot Rally in Fortnite is a breeze, whether you're an active player or a returning/new player. To get started, here’s our Reboot Rally guide on how you do it:

Open the Friends tab in the Lobby Sidebar.

Active players see returning/new friends for partying up, while returning/new players find active and returning/new friends.

Share fn.gg/rebootrally for friends to learn about Reboot Rally.

Form a party with friends (up to the selected game mode's limit).

Complete Reboot Rally Quests and Bonus Goals found in the "Quests" tab.

Earn points as you complete objectives together to unlock rewards.

Reboot Rally Quests involve rallying friends, finishing a Battle Royale match, and earning XP with a friend in various modes (excluding UEFN-created experiences).

Upon completion, you and your friend can enjoy up to 4 premium rewards to show off in your next chapter 4 season 5 battle royale or creative 2.0 game.

Reboot Rally rewards

Earn rewards that will ignite your squad's excitement as you collect points through Reboot Rally Quests and Bonus Goals.

50 points: Infernal GG Emoticon

Infernal GG Emoticon 100 points: Burning Dragon Wrap

Burning Dragon Wrap 150 points: Skerran Glider

Skerran Glider 200 points: Knight's Treachery Pickaxe

So what are you waiting for? Assemble your squad and get in there to earn some cool rewards! See our short guide here on the best drop zone locations in the new Fortnite season 5 map.