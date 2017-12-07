FM 18: Best Spanish wonderkids to sign

If you are looking for young talent on Football Manager 2018, you must consider the Spaniards. With the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba and David de Gea shining on the world stage in the last 10 years alone, you can almost guarantee that more stars will come through.

We take a look at all the best Spanish wonderkids on FM 18, and these are the best players aged 23 and under with potential ability scores of at least 150.

For a full list of our Spanish wonderkids, please visit the table at the bottom of this page.

Marco Asensio (CA 160 – PA 185)

Age: 21

Positions: AM (CRL), M (RLC)

Club: Real Madrid

Best attributes: 18 finishing, 18 long shots, 18 technique

Value: £52 million

Wage: £142,900 a week

The most talented Spaniard on FM is already competing for a place at Real Madrid. Marco Asensio’s rise led to James Rodriguez (CA 166, PA 172) being loaned to Bayern Munich, with attacking or wide midfielder Asensio grabbing his opportunity last season. After an impressive loan spell at Espanyol in 2015/16, the 21-year-old scored 10 goals last season and earned a call-up to the Spanish national team.

With a current ability score of 160 and 185 potential you will need over £100 million to snatch Asensio from Real Madrid, with his wages a massive £142,900 a week. For that price you will get his 18 finishing, 18 long shots, 18 technique.

Saul (CA 157 – PA 169)

Age: 22

Positions: M (C), D (C), DM, AM (C)

Club: Atletico Madrid

Best attributes: 16 anticipation, 16 vision, 16 technique

Value: £35.7 million

Wage: TBD

One of the most versatile players in football, Atletico Madrid's Saul can operate as a central, defensive and attacking midfielder. At the age of 22, he's already a regular for Atletico Madrid, and will surely become a fixture for the national team once the likes of Andres Iniesta and David Silva move on.

Saul offers 16 anticipation, 16 vision and 16 technique on the game, which gives him a CA of 157. His 169 potential will cost you around the £70 million mark, with his wages likely to be in the region of £75,000 a week.

Dani Ceballos (CA 142 – PA 168)

Age: 20

Positions: M (C), AM (C)

Club: Real Madrid

Best attributes: 16 passing, 16 technique, 16 movement

Value: £9.6 million

Wage: TBD

Staying in Madrid, we have Real central or attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos. The 20-year-old made the switch from Real Betis to the Bernabeu last summer and he showed on his first start for Los Blancos what he was all about, scoring a brace in a 2-1 victory over Alaves.

16 passing, 16 technique and 16 movement give Ceballos a 142 current ability score, with the potential to hit 168. You will need close to £50 million to secure his services, with his wages currently just under £50,000 a week.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (CA 143 – PA 167)

Age: 22

Positions: GK

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Best attributes: 17 reflexes, 15 one on ones, 15 aerial ability

Value: £6.2 million

Wage: TBD

In David de Gea, Spain have a fantastic goalkeeper for the foreseeable future. When the day comes for the United man to step down from international duty, Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga will likely fill the void. The 22-year-old has already been capped by his country after starring for Valladolid and Athletic in the past few years.

Arrizabalaga has a 143 current ability rating which can rise to a 167 potential, and his best attributes are his 17 reflexes, 15 one on ones and 15 aerial ability. The goalie is priced at around £35 million, with his wages around £40,000 a week.

Inaki Williams (CA 150 – PA 166)

Age: 23

Positions: AM (RLC), M (RL), ST

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Best attributes: 19 pace, 17 acceleration, 14 movement

Value: £16 million

Wage: TBD

If you want a speed merchant out wide, Athletic Bilbao winger Inaki Williams is your man. The 23-year-old is a regular for the Basque club, but perhaps his lack of consistency has stopped him from joining a top team. He now enters an important phase of his career which could either see him stagnate or kick-on and become one of the most dangerous wingers in Europe.

The winger or striker Williams will set you back around £40 million, with wages close to £60,000 a week. That will get you his 150 current ability rating, which can rise to a 166 PA. The once-capped Spanish international’s best attributes include 19 pace, 17 acceleration and 14 movement.

Denis Suarez (CA 150 – PA 166)

Age: 23

Positions: AM (CL), M (LC)

Club: Barcelona

Best attributes: 18 vision, 18 creativity, 17 first touch

Value: £16 million

Wage: £85,700 a week

The Barcelona midfield trio of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta is hard to displace, but the 23-year-old Denis Suarez gave it a good go last season. The attacking, central or left midfielder featured 36 times during the campaign, suggesting that he is the long-term future of the club.

Former Villarreal man Suarez will set you back around £40 million on the game, with hefty wages of £85,700 a week. For that price you will get his 18 vision, 18 creativity of 17 first touch, which contribute towards his 150 CA score. With a potential of 166, the exciting Suarez is a tempting purchase.

Oliver (CA 145 – PA 165)

Age: 22

Positions: AM (C), M (RLC)

Club: FCP (Porto)

Best attributes: 18 vision, 17 first touch, 16 technique

Value: £10.2 million

Wage: £21,800 a week

Now heading to Portuguese giants Porto, we find the talented Oliver. The 22-year-old showed promise at Atletico Madrid, but couldn’t quite get regular starts in their disciplined system. A couple of loan moves to Porto finally went permanent last summer, and the attacking midfielder can now crack-on with his career.

The former U21 international has 18 vision, 17 first touch and 16 technique on FM 18, adding to his 145 current ability rating. His potential of 165 can be yours for close to £40 million with wages of £22,000 a week.

Hector Bellerin (CA 142 – PA 165)

Age: 22

Positions: D (R), WB (R)

Club: Arsenal

Best attributes: 20 acceleration, 20 pace, 15 tackling

Value: £31.4 million

Wage: £110,000 a week

After showing so much promise in his early years in the Arsenal first team, Hector Bellerin has stalled slightly, but at the age of 22 he has plenty of time to return to his best. The move to a wing back role hasn’t suited the Spaniard although his exceptional pace can get him out of any scenario.

20 acceleration, 20 pace and 15 tackling add to the Spanish international’s 142 current ability, with his potential at 165. You will need something upwards of £60 million to sign Bellerin, with his current wages a very large £110,000 a week.

Alvaro Odriozola (CA 144 – PA 163)

Age: 21

Positions: D (R)

Club: Real San Sebastian (Real Sociedad)

Best attributes: 16 pace, 16 acceleration, 16 technique

Value: £9.5 million

Wage: TBD

Spain have experimented with a number of right backs ahead of the World Cup, with Real Sociedad’s Alaro Odriozola picking up two caps in 2017. The 21-year-old only made his debut for Sociedad back in January, and his rise to the national team shows how talented he is.

The defender has 16 pace, 16 acceleration and 16 technique giving him a 144 current ability score. His potential of 163 can be yours for close to £35 million, with wages of around £30,000 a week.

Alex Grimaldo (CA 143 – PA 162)

Age: 21

Positions: D (L), WB (L), M (L)

Club: SLB (Benfica)

Best attributes: 16 pace, 16 technique, 16 acceleration

Value: £7.9 million

Wage: £13,600 a week

Spain have also struggled to find a left back to provide cover for Jordi Alba, with Alberto Moreno or Nacho Monreal not quite international standard. Alex Grimaldo could be the answer, with the 21-year-old impressing for Benfica in Portugal. The left back, wing back or left midfielder made the move from Barcelona B in 2016, and although he hasn’t had consistent starts, there is enough to suggest he can become one of the best in his position in the world.

You are looking at a price of just beyond £30 million for Grimaldo, with wages of £13,600 a week. 16 pace, 16 technique and 16 acceleration add to his 143 CA, growing to a 162 potential.

More Spanish wonderkids

Player Age Pos Club CA/ PA V W Suso 23 AM (RLC) AC Milan 151/ 161 £21m £32k Gerard Deulofeu 23 AM (RL) Barcelona 148/ 161 £14m £85k Pablo Fornals 21 AM (C) DM M (C) Villarreal 136/ 160 £6m TBD Pol Lirola 19 D (R) WB (R) M (R) Sassuolo 129/ 160 £4m £5k Pau Lopez 22 GK Espanyol 135/ 160 £3m £34k Jose Gaya 22 D (L) WB (L) M (L) Valencia 143/ 159 £8m £56k Samu Castillejo 22 AM (LRC) M (RL Villarreal 145/ 149 £12m TBD Munir 21 ST AM (RL) Alaves* 133/ 158 £5m £85k Sandro 22 ST AM (RL) Everton 143/ 158 £18m £65k Sergio Rico 23 GK Sevilla 152/ 157 £15m TBD Paco Alcacer 23 ST Barcelona 149/ 157 £15m £68k Sergi Samper 22 DM M (C) Barcelona 128/ 157 £5m TBD Ruben Blanco 21 GK Vigo 145/ 156 £2m TBD Marcos Llorente 22 DM M (C) R. Madrid 138/ 156 £29k TBD Jonny 23 D (RLC) WB (RL) Vigo 142/ 155 £8m TBD Javi Ontiveros 19 AM (RL) Malaga 126/ 154 £2m £9k Jorge Mere 20 D (C) Koln 134/ 154 £6m £34k Rodri 21 DM M (C) Villarreal 135/ 154 £4m TBD Sergi Darder 23 M (C) DM Lyon 140/ 154 £10m £32k David Costas 22 D (C) Vigo 120/ 153 £1m TBD Aleix Febas 21 M (C) DM AM (C) R. Madrid B 123/ 153 £1m TBD Diego Llorente 23 D (CR) R. San Sebastian 142/ 153 £8m TBD Mikel Merino 21 M (C) DM Newcastle 125/ 152 £8m £35k Santi Mina 21 ST AM (RL) Valencia 133/ 150 £4m £49k

*Denotes player is on loan

Who have you snapped on Football Manager? Let us know in the comments section below.

