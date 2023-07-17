Best Football Manager 2023 Skins

Having the best FM23 skins to choose from is super important for regular players of the Football Manager series. If you’re bound to sink countless hours into this title, you better have a gaming interface that you’re more than comfortable with.

The standard skins that come installed with the game aren’t too shabby, especially the official dark version which happens to suit many people’s needs.

But for some players, the default skins are just not adequate. So, in this article, we’ll be revealing some of the best FM23 skins that players can use to enhance their own save game experiences.

The best FM23 skins

A great FM23 skin is one which won’t have you squinting your eyes or performing so many clicks in order to find what you’re looking for. Such a skin will lay out all the necessary information about players, staff members or competitions in a user-friendly way.

In addition to that, the best FM23 skins have the right colour combinations and contrast that give your game a vibrant look and feel.

Here are some skins worth checking out:

FME Zealand Skin

The first skin we’d like to show you is the skin named after the popular Football Manager YouTuber Zealand. At first glance, the Zealand skin really catches the eye as player profile pages look super clean and organised.

This skin uses the “player card” design as a template for this type of overview page, using a general dark theme with coloured accents to make for a really attractive view.

For example, have a look at Harry Kane’s overview page:

This skin also supports custom backgrounds should you wish to go for something more bespoke, albeit through a semi-transparent screen which provides the best legibility.

Another nice tweak that the Zealand skin offers is the ability to quickly appraise individual player training performances.

You can praise or criticise the training performances of multiple players when selected, as the chosen players show up as part of a list, all with their own praise/criticise buttons which disappear when an action has been completed.

Finally, the 3D match experience also offers extra realism as the skin incorporates club logos onto the official UEFA Champions League scoreboard, which mirrors the competition graphics we see on our televisions in real life.

Tato’23 by Wozzie

Next up, we have the Tato’23 skin that really delivers when it comes to the categorisation of information. All the main profile panels for this skin have been designed with the goal of maximising usability for the gamer.

Here’s a screenshot of the player overview page:

Notice how you get to see each player’s current ability and potential ability in the form of a quick report on the right-hand side of the screen.

What’s even better is that the skin includes a list of pros and cons for the player in question, which you can hover over with your cursor to be able to see what strengths and weaknesses your player has.

The club profile page is similarly outstanding, as it showcases everything from information about the stadium to the rating of the training facilities and the general supporter profile showing the different demographics of the fanbase.

WTCS5 by Bluestillidie00 and WorkTheSpace

Another honourable mention is the WTCS5 skin, built through a collaborative effort between two popular Football Manager content creators called Bluestillidie00 and WorkTheSpace.

One of the cool things about this skin is that it features a captain’s armband icon which is integrated into various squad panels. It also tacks on player faces to the tactics screen and relevant squad lists, which makes the game more immersive from a visual perspective.

Here’s a screenshot of one of the screens for this skin:

All in all, you get a skin which does its best to provide the end user with a vibrant playing experience in spite of the lack of progression between the 2022 iteration of the game and this one.

Where to get FM23 skins

There are quite a few websites where you can get skins for Football Manager 2023. Here are some good ones to check out:

Any of the sites mentioned above take care to ensure that any downloaded files are virus and malware free, so you can be sure to have a hassle-free installation experience and enjoy your save game with a new skin.

How to install a custom skin on FM23

Downloading and installing a new skin on Football Manager 2023 is pretty straightforward.

Follow the steps outlined below to get this done.

Step 1: File extraction

Download the files for your skin and extract them - using a program like 7-Zip or WinRAR - to a location of your choosing on your PC or laptop device.

Step 2: Locate the ‘skins’ folder

The next step is to find the existing ‘Skins’ folder on your device.

On your Windows enabled device, the folder will be found at the following path:

C:\Users\\Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2023\skins\

Conversely, Apple’s Mac users will need to check in two different locations:

Macintosh HD\users\USERNAME\Documents\PUBLIC\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2023\skins; or

Macintosh HD\users\USERNAME\Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2023\skins

Once you’ve found the ‘Skins’ folder by following the aforementioned steps, just copy and paste the files from the extracted folder in Step 1 into this ‘Skins’ folder.

Step 3: Activate the skin in your game

Now, you need to boot up your game and enable the skin within the settings panel.

Go over to the ‘Preferences’ section and click ‘Advanced’ in the top left of your screen.

Then locate the ‘Interface’ tab from the drop-down menu and click ‘Clear Cache’.

Once that’s done, click the ‘Reload Skin’ button at the bottom right side.

A heading will pop up, allowing you to select the skin you want to use, after which you’ll just click on ‘Confirm’ and your changes should now be reflected in the game.