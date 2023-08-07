FIFA 23 Torres ICON SBC Cheapest Solutions

While it may be time to say goodbye to FIFA 23 as we look forward to EA FC 24, EA Sports is giving Ultimate Team players the chance to get their hands on a Fernando Torres ICON card.
ICONs, as the name suggest, are cards made for players that have been outstanding in the world of football but are now retired. Torres, an Atlético de Madrid legend, had some decent years in the Premier League with Liverpool and Chelsea, also playing in Italy for AC Milan.
If you want to know how to earn him, stick around as we tell you everything you need to know about the Fernando Torres ICON SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Fernando Torres ICON (94 OVR)
Start Date: Monday, 7 August.
Expiry Date: Monday, 18 September.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit six squads to unlock the Fernando Torres ICON card, with the requirements as follows:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 2 x Rare Gold Players packs.
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 2 x Rare Gold Players packs.
On a Loan
- Player Level: Min Gold
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Torres ICON loan.
El Niño
- Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Small Electrum Players pack.
League Legend
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Premium Electrum Players pack.
League Finesse
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold pack.
Estimated cost: 155,000 FUT Coins.
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Fernando Torres ICON SBC.
Born Legend
Rising Star
On a Loan
El Niño
League Legend
League Finesse
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
