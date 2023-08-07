FIFA 23 Torres ICON SBC Cheapest Solutions

While it may be time to say goodbye to FIFA 23 as we look forward to EA FC 24, EA Sports is giving Ultimate Team players the chance to get their hands on a Fernando Torres ICON card.

ICONs, as the name suggest, are cards made for players that have been outstanding in the world of football but are now retired. Torres, an Atlético de Madrid legend, had some decent years in the Premier League with Liverpool and Chelsea, also playing in Italy for AC Milan.

If you want to know how to earn him, stick around as we tell you everything you need to know about the Fernando Torres ICON SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Fernando Torres ICON (94 OVR)

Start Date: Monday, 7 August.

Expiry Date: Monday, 18 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit six squads to unlock the Fernando Torres ICON card, with the requirements as follows:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 2 x Rare Gold Players packs.

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 2 x Rare Gold Players packs.

On a Loan

Player Level: Min Gold

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Torres ICON loan.

El Niño

Number of players from Atlético de Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Electrum Players pack.

League Legend

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Electrum Players pack.

League Finesse

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold pack.

Estimated cost: 155,000 FUT Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Fernando Torres ICON SBC.

Born Legend

Rising Star

On a Loan

El Niño

League Legend

League Finesse

