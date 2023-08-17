The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with Feyenoord's CM Quinten Timber getting his own Premium FUTTIES card via SBC.

Despite being only 22 years of age, Timber is already seen as a hot prospect in Dutch football, for teams like Ajax, FC Utrecht, and Feyenoord. He won the KNVB Cup in 2021, was named Utrecht's Player of the Season in 2022 and lifted the Eredivisie during the 2022-2023 campaign.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Timber FUTTIES Premium SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Quentin Timber Premium FUTTIES (95 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUTBIN Quentin Timber

Start Date: Thursday, 17 August.

Expiry Date: Wednesday, 23 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Quentin Timber Premium FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Quentin Timber FUTTIES card.

Estimated cost: 72,000 FUT Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Quentin Timber Premium FUTTIES SBC.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC Quentin Timber SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Quentin Timber Premium FUTTIES worth it?

For the money and requirements, the Timber Premium FUTTIES card is worth getting. If you don't feel you have enough players to build upon his best attributes due to his nationality and league, then consider other SBCs.

It's a good way to spend your FUT coins as we're preparing for the impending release for EA FC 24. Speaking of which, check out everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 24 right here.