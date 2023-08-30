Thierry Henry Cover Star Icon Coming to FIFA 23!

Yet another insane Cover Star Icon is heading to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week!

EA has gone above and beyond to make the ending of the FIFA franchise as special as possible before the release of EA Sports FC 24 on 29 September.

The FUTTIES and Cover Star Icon promos have made for some great fun over the past couple of weeks, and yet another fantastic card is heading to the game.

Table of contents How to get Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry? Which FIFA cover was Thierry Henry on? Will he be any good?

Former Arsenal and Barcelona legend Thierry Henry will be added to the game in the coming days and could be the most complete endgame striker of them all!

How to get Cover Star Icon Thierry Henry?

Like all the other Cover Star cards that have been released by EA over the past few weeks, Thierry Henry is likely to come as an SBC.

These have been made super easy to complete recently, thanks to the introduction of the 84x10 and the 85x10 SBCs, which have allowed players to constantly recycle players into other Squad Building Challenges, thanks to them being repeatable.

click to enlarge + 2 85x10 and 84x10 SBCs

We have already been given Wayne Rooney, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho SBCs, with Henry’s surely going to have a fair amount of requirements similar to that of Ronaldinho.

Which FIFA cover was Thierry Henry on?

The Frenchman is known for his unbelievable finishing, and the ability to glide past his opponents with such guile.

During his glory years under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, Henry played a huge part in the ‘Invincibles’ season, which saw the Gunners go unbeaten for a full season in the Premier League.

Featuring on two covers of the franchise, Henry was the solo play on the FIFA 2002 cover, before being joined by Alessandro Del Piero and Ronaldinho on the cover of FIFA 2004.

Will he be any good?

The short answer is yes.

FIFA players have been fairly unimpressed with Henry's cards in the past, believing that he should have better dribbling and balance on his Icon cards.

Loading...

However, EA released a 98 RW Shapeshifters Icon version of the player, and fans were very happy with his stats. Although, a little less so on the timing of his release with not many months until the game came to an end.

click to enlarge + 2 Via @Criminal__x & @Fut_scoreboard on Twitter

He will have a 99-rated card and is likely to have incredible stats in almost every area other than defending, which means he will be incredible to use if you manage to get your hands on him!

For the latest FIFA 23 news stay up to date on RealSport101.