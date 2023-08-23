FIFA 23 Thiago FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is currently here with Team 5 out we are almost at the end of FUTTIES. With FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Players have been receiving insane upgrades covered by the iconic pink cards, one of the most enjoyable promos of the year and it is clear to see why.

FUTTIES Hero cards celebrate past achievements from players that shined bright in previous seasons, so it's no surprise that Thiago joins this famous promotion celebrating the end game of FIFA.

Here is how to complete FUTTIES Thiago SBC with the cheapest and easiest solutions possible.

FUTTIES Thiago (97 OVR)

Thiago joins FUTTIES with some amazing stats, his key statistics are his passing and dribbling which should come as no surprise but with a great pace boost to 94 pace, he will be untouchable when he is on the ball.

A fantastic FUTTIES card to pick up with 5 star skills and 4 star weak foot.

Active from: August 22, 22/08/2023

Expires on: September 1, 01/09/ 2023

SBC requirements

There are two Squad Building Challenges to complete for this SBC bringing the total cost of FUTTIES Thiago to a range of roughly 124k - 140k.

Liverpool

SBC number 1 named 'Liverpool' will cost roughly 53,9k coins with a reward of a Premium Electrum Players Pack.

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Liverpool: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Premier League

SBC number 1 named 'Premier League' will cost roughly 86k coins with a reward of a Small Prime Gold Players Pack.

Team Rating: Min. 90

Players from Premier League: Min. 1

And that is it! Just two Squad Building Challenges to complete this FUTTIES Thiago card, let us know what you think of it on Social Media!

