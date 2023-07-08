FIFA 23 Sildillia FUT Level Up SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FIFA 23 FUT Level Up event continues, and after unveiling Team 1 and the first SBC featuring Raheem Sterling, the second one is now available, featuring Kiliann Sildillia.

FUT Level Up cards have unique properties, as these items can be upgraded to become even better cards by completing Objectives. The upgrades aren't as straightforward as simple stat boosts. In some cases, cards can earn additional traits, improve their weak foot and skill ratings, and even get Premium Chemistry.

With that said, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Kiliann Sildillia SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Kiliann Sildillia FUT Level Up (91 OVR base version)

Credit: FUTBIN Sildillia FUT Level Up card

Start Date: Saturday, 8 July

Expiry Date: Saturday, 22 July

SBC requirements

You will need to submit a single squad to unlock the Kiliann Sildillia FUT Level Up card, with the requirements as follows:

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Kiliann Sildillia FUT Level Up card

Estimated cost: 28,350 coins.

Solutions

Below is our solution for the Kiliann Sildillia FUT Level Up SBC.

Credit: FUTBIN Sildilli FUT Level Up SBC solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io

Sildillia FUT Level Up Objectives

The Kiliann Sildillia FUT Level Up base card comes with a 91 OVR, which is already very respectable. However, if you want to take this card to the next level, completing the Objectives is necessary.

Loading...

Upgrading it will make Sildillia FUT Level Up reach a 93 OVR. So if you want to get the best out of your card, here's how to upgrade it:

Score a goal using a Defender in five separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having 91 OVR Level Up Sildillia and minimum of three French players in your starting 11.

So there you have it. For more content, check out everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 24.