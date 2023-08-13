The home of sports games

FIFA 23 Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

By Andrés Aquino
Rui Costa Cover
Credit: FUTBIN

EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Rui Costa Cover Icon Star SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of six SBCs to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!

It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC.

Rui Costa Cover Star Icon (96 OVR)

Rui Costa
Rui Costa SBC

Start Date: Sunday, 13 August.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 24 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit six squads to unlock the Rui Costa Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:

Born Legend

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.

Rising Star

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.

On a Loan

  • Player Level: Min Silver 
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rui Costa Cover Star Loan.

Rossoneri

  • Number of players from Milan: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.

The Maestro

  •  Number of players from Portugal: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

League Legend

  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Gold pack.

Estimated cost: 170,000 FUT Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Rui Costa Cover Star icon SBC.

Born Legend

Rui Costa
Born Legend SBC

Rising Star

Rui
Rising Star

On a Loan

RuiC osta
On a Loan

Rossoneri

R
SBC Rui

The Maestro

Rui
SBC RUI Costa

League Legend

Rui Costa
Final SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

And that's it! For more content, check out everything we know about VAR's inclusion in the upcoming EA FC 24. Will it be hype or a complete bust? Find out!

