EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Rui Costa Cover Icon Star SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of six SBCs to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!
It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC.
Rui Costa Cover Star Icon (96 OVR)
Start Date: Sunday, 13 August.
Expiry Date: Sunday, 24 September.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit six squads to unlock the Rui Costa Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.
On a Loan
- Player Level: Min Silver
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: Rui Costa Cover Star Loan.
Rossoneri
- Number of players from Milan: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.
The Maestro
- Number of players from Portugal: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
League Legend
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Gold pack.
Estimated cost: 170,000 FUT Coins.
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Rui Costa Cover Star icon SBC.
Born Legend
Rising Star
On a Loan
Rossoneri
The Maestro
League Legend
