EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Rui Costa Cover Icon Star SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of six SBCs to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!

It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC.

Rui Costa Cover Star Icon (96 OVR)

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: FUTBIN Rui Costa SBC

Start Date: Sunday, 13 August.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 24 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit six squads to unlock the Rui Costa Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players packs.

On a Loan

Player Level: Min Silver

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rui Costa Cover Star Loan.

Rossoneri

Number of players from Milan: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mixed Players pack.

The Maestro

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

League Legend

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Gold pack.

Estimated cost: 170,000 FUT Coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Rui Costa Cover Star icon SBC.

Born Legend

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC Born Legend SBC

Rising Star

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasYSBC Rising Star

On a Loan

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC On a Loan

Rossoneri

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasYSBC SBC Rui

The Maestro

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC SBC RUI Costa

League Legend

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: EasySBC Final SBC

