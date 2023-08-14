The EA FC 24 release is just over a month away, with many new features that will be taking Ultimate Team to another level and just like previous years, players can gain an early advantage by completing challenges and objectives on FIFA 23.

With the FUTTIES promo coming to an end after four weeks of nothing but pink cards, there is set to be one more set of objectives and SBCs for FIFA players to get stuck into, which will help when preparing for EA Sports FC 24.

FIFA 23 Pre-Season

Toward the end of FIFA 22, EA released Objectives and Squad Building Challenges for players to complete, earning them rewards for FIFA 23.

click to enlarge + 2 Neymar's last hoorah in a PSG shirt

Objectives were tied to the ‘Kick Start FUT 23’ Live FUT Friendly, which enabled players to earn the ‘Kick Starter Pack,’ consisting of rare gold players from several nations, including France, Brazil, and Spain. A chance to pack the PSG trifecta of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Fabian… - names that send shivers down any FIFA pack opener's spine.

Pre-Season is the last event of the FIFA 23 cycle, and it is expected to start on 18 August at 6pm BST.

Will there be new cards?

Contrary to most promos, it is unlikely that any new special cards will be released throughout Pre-Season and most packs redeemed for EA FC 24 will be untradeable.

click to enlarge + 2 Beautiful beast

However, EA is likely to continue celebrating the return of some of the best campaign special items, with the ‘Best Of’ items remaining in packs. Last year, this included 99-rated ‘Shapeshifters’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as well as several TOTS, including a 98 Karim Benzema, and 97-rated Kylian Mbappe.

Preparing for EA Sports FC 24

This promo is the best time to prepare yourself for the release of EA FC 24 on 29 September, by earning rewards as early as possible. With the opportunity for some extra packs for the new game, who knows who you might get, perhaps a game changer to give you the upper hand amongst other players.