FIFA 23 Perisic FUTTIES Premium SBC Cheapest Solutions

FIFA 23 FUTTIES are here, signifying the final event of the game ahead of EA Sports FC 24's release. After getting SBCs for Tim Cahill and Heung Min Son, we got our another one to get Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian has had a stellar career that perhaps deserves more recognition. At a club level he's won league titles with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Germany as well as with Inter Milan in Italy. He's also a Champions League winner and a FIFA World Cup runner-up.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

With that said, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Ivan Perisic FUTTIES Premium SBC so you can complete it and earn an amazing card for your Ultimate Team roster in FIFA 23.

Ivan Perisic FUTTIES Premium (94 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUTBIN Ivan Perisic FUTTIES

Start Date: Thursday, 3 August.

Expiry Date: Tuesday, 9 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Ivan Perisic FUTTIES Premium card, with the requirements as follows:

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Ivan Perisic FUTTIES Premium card.

Estimated cost: 106,100 FUT coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for the Ivan Perisic FUTTIES Premium SBC.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Easy SBC Ivan Perisic SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Perisic FUTTIES Premium worth it?

Considering this is one of the cheapest FUTTIES SBCs in FIFA 23 you might as well pick up this card.

He comes with decent stats and most importantly, being a Premier League player, he can fit right in with any FUT squad built around the English league which is always a huge plus.