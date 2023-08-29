FIFA 23 Ødegaard FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The end game of FIFA 23 is here with what we believe to be the final week of FUTTIES. With Cover Star Icons promo continuing to excite FIFA fans, it is getting close to the very end of the FIFA 23 title and also the end of the FIFA franchise.

However, SBCs continue to drop with some of the most exciting FIFA cards available in the game. The iconic pink FUTTIES cards allow for a range of amazing cards to be released at the end game of FIFA!

The latest cards we have is Arsenal player, FUTTIES Martin Ødegaard who joins FIFA 23 as an SBC. Without further ado, lets dive into how you can complete this SBC the easiest and cheapest way possible!

Martin Ødegaard (98 OVR)

Ødegaard possess some great all rounded stats such as 99 passing and 97 dribbling being his main attributes, 94 pace and 92 shooting also come in very handy. This card looks like a lot of fun!

click to enlarge + 3

Start Date: Saturday, 28 August.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 11 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the Martin Ødegaard FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Premier League

The following SBC requirements to complete this squad consists of:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Premier League: Min. 1

click to enlarge + 3

Top Form

The following SBC requirements to complete this squad consists of:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

click to enlarge + 3

The total cost of both of these SBCs to complete FUTTIES Ødegaard is 129k coins. Great value for money for this card as with 5 star skills and 5 star weak foot this card allows for some great clips to be made. With 94 long shots and 99 curve, we can already imagine some of the goals possible with this card!

For the latest FIFA 23 content keep up to date with the latest information on RealSport101.