FIFA 23 Kounde FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

By Andrés Aquino
Kounde SBC FUTTIES
Credit: FUTBIN

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with French defender Jules Kounde getting his own FUTTIES card via SBC.

Koundé is a young French star that already boasts incredible accolades, winning the Europa League with Sevilla, La Liga with Barcelona, and the UEFA Nations League with France, with whom he ended runner-up at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards- in-form pink-designed items to celebrate their achievements.

Table of contents

So if you want to know how to complete the Kounde FUTTIES SBC, we have everything you need.

Jules Kounde FUTTIES (96 OVR)

Jules Kounde
+ 5
Credit: FUTBIN
Koundé FUTTIES SBC

Start Date: Friday, 4 August.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 10 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit four squads to unlock the Jules Kounde FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

France

  • Number of players from France: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.

LaLiga

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Primed Mixed Players pack.

Top Form

  • IF + TOTS Players: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 89
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Gold Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

Estimated cost: 549,000 FUT coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Jules Koundé FUTTIES SBC.

France

Jules Kounde
+ 5
Credit: EasySBC
France SBC

LaLiga

Jules Kounde SBC
+ 5
Credit: EasySBC
LaLiga SBC

Top Form

Kounde SBC
+ 5
Credit: EasySBC
Top Form SBC

90-Rated Squad

Kounde SBC
+ 5
Credit: EasySBC
90 Rated Squad SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stick around for more news regarding upcoming FIFA 23 SBCs, and of course, all you need to know about EA FC 24.

