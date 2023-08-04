FIFA 23 Kounde FUTTIES SBC Cheapest Solutions

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with French defender Jules Kounde getting his own FUTTIES card via SBC.

Koundé is a young French star that already boasts incredible accolades, winning the Europa League with Sevilla, La Liga with Barcelona, and the UEFA Nations League with France, with whom he ended runner-up at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards- in-form pink-designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Kounde FUTTIES SBC, we have everything you need.

Jules Kounde FUTTIES (96 OVR)

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: FUTBIN Koundé FUTTIES SBC

Start Date: Friday, 4 August.

Expiry Date: Thursday, 10 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit four squads to unlock the Jules Kounde FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Primed Mixed Players pack.

Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Premium Gold Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

Estimated cost: 549,000 FUT coins.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Jules Koundé FUTTIES SBC.

France

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC France SBC

LaLiga

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC LaLiga SBC

Top Form

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC Top Form SBC

90-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EasySBC 90 Rated Squad SBC

