FIFA 23 continues celebrating their final big event ahead of EA Sports FC 24's launch - FUTTIES! With the launch of Team 5, players can now try to get their hands on a Chiesa FUTTIES card via Objectives.

Getting FUT cards via Objectives can be a grind, but it's infinitely cheaper than trying to complete SBC (Squad Building Challenges) and can net you amazing rewards along the way.

So, if you want to know how to complete all Chiesa FUTTIES Objectives, here's how to do it so you can add him to your collection in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Chiesa FUTTIES FIFA 23 Objectives

This is the list of challenges you need to complete if you want to add Federico Chiesa FUTTIES to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Squad.

Assist Mastery: Assist 10 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Assist 10 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Italian: Score 5 goals using a Player from Italy in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Score 5 goals using a Player from Italy in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Wing It: Score and Assist using a LW in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

Score and Assist using a LW in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Winning Formula: Win 3 Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having Min. 3 Players from Serie A in your Starting XI.

Win 3 Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) having Min. 3 Players from Serie A in your Starting XI. UnrivaledWin 9 Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

When do the Chiesa FUTTIES Objectives expire?

click to enlarge Credit: FUTBIN Federico Chiesa FUTTIES

The Federico Chiesa FUTTIES Objectives will be available for an entire week, starting on 18 August. The Objectives will end on 25 August.

Considering how easy some of the Objectives are to get a powerful 96 OVR Chiesa card that links up perfectly with Italian and Serie A players, you should definitely consider doing the grind for this FUT item.

Loading...

It's a good way to spend your time in FIFA 23 as we're preparing for the impending release for EA FC 24. Speaking of which, check out everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 24 right here.



