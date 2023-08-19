The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with French icon Sidney Govou getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.
FUTTIES Hero cards celebrate past achievements from players that shined bright in previous seasons, so it's no surprise that Govou is the recipient of one in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
So if you want to know how to complete the Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero SBC we got you covered with everything you need.
Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero (98 OVR)
Start Date: Saturday, 19 August.
Expiry Date: Friday, 1 September.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit nine squads to unlock the Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero card, with the requirements as follows:
Ligue 1
- Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Gold pack.
France
- Team Rating: Min. 88
- Players from France: Min. 1
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1
Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.
89-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.
Top Form
- Team Rating: Min. 90
- Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1
Reward: 1 x Premium Gold Players pack.
90-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero SBC.
Ligue 1
France
89-Rated Squad
Top Form
90-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
91-Rated Squad
92-Rated Squad
92-Rated Squad
