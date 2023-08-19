The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with French icon Sidney Govou getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.

FUTTIES Hero cards celebrate past achievements from players that shined bright in previous seasons, so it's no surprise that Govou is the recipient of one in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

So if you want to know how to complete the Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero (98 OVR)

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: FUTBIN Sidney Govou FUTTIES

Start Date: Saturday, 19 August.

Expiry Date: Friday, 1 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit nine squads to unlock the Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero card, with the requirements as follows:

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Gold pack.

France

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from France: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

Top Form

Team Rating: Min. 90

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: 1 x Premium Gold Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero SBC.

Ligue 1

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Sidney Govou SBC

France

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Govou SBC 2

89-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Govou 3 SBC

Top Form

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Govou SBC

90-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Govou 90-Rated

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Govou SBC 91

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Govou SBC

92-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Govou 92 SBC

92-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 10 Credit: EasySBC Govou SBC

