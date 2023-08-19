The home of sports games

FIFA 23 Govou FUTTIES Hero SBC Cheapest Solutions

By Andrés Aquino
Govou FUTTIES
Credit: FUTBIN

The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with French icon Sidney Govou getting his own FUTTIES Hero card via SBC.

FUTTIES Hero cards celebrate past achievements from players that shined bright in previous seasons, so it's no surprise that Govou is the recipient of one in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

So if you want to know how to complete the Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero (98 OVR)

Sidney Govou FUTTIES
Credit: FUTBIN
+ 10
Credit: FUTBIN
Sidney Govou FUTTIES

Start Date: Saturday, 19 August.

Expiry Date: Friday, 1 September.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit nine squads to unlock the Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero card, with the requirements as follows:

Ligue 1

  • Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Gold pack.

France

  • Team Rating: Min. 88
  • Players from France: Min. 1
  • Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: 1 x Small Prime Gold Players pack.

89-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 89
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Mixed Players pack.

Top Form

  • Team Rating: Min. 90
  • Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: 1 x Premium Gold Players pack.

90-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Prime Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 91
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

91-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 91
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Rare Electrum Players pack.

92-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 92
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.

92-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 92
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 x Mega Pack.

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Sidney Govou FUTTIES Hero SBC.

Ligue 1

Govou SBC
Credit: EasySBC
+ 10
Credit: EasySBC
Sidney Govou SBC

France

Govou SBC2
Credit: EasySBC
+ 10
Credit: EasySBC
Govou SBC 2

89-Rated Squad

Govou SBC
Credit: EasySBC
+ 10
Credit: EasySBC
Govou 3 SBC

Top Form

Govou SBC
Credit: EasySBC
+ 10
Credit: EasySBC
Govou SBC

90-Rated Squad

Govou SBC
Credit: EasySBC
+ 10
Credit: EasySBC
Govou 90-Rated

91-Rated Squad

Govou SBC
Credit: EasySBC
+ 10
Credit: EasySBC
Govou SBC 91

91-Rated Squad

Govou SBC
Credit: EasySBC
+ 10
Credit: EasySBC
Govou SBC

92-Rated Squad

Govou FUTTIES
Credit: EasySBC
+ 10
Credit: EasySBC
Govou 92 SBC

92-Rated Squad

Sidney FUTTIES
Credit: EasySBC
+ 10
Credit: EasySBC
Govou SBC

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

