The final FIFA 23 promo is here, with FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Both players that stood out this season and stars from previous years are here, with English winger Angel Gomes getting his own FUTTIES card via SBC.

Gomes is part of the new breed of young English footballers who aren't afraid to take on new challenges outside the Premier League, leaving boyhood club Manchester United in 2020 to join Lille, being sent out on loan to Boavista that same season. He's helped the French side win the Trophée des Champions in 2021.

FUTTIES are essentially community awards, with fans voting for their favourite players of the season. Winners get special FUTTIES cards, which are in-form pink designed items to celebrate their achievements.

So if you want to know how to complete the Gomes FUTTIES SBC we got you covered with everything you need.

Angel Gomes FUTTIES (95 OVR)

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: FUTBIN Angel Gomes FUTTIES

Start Date: Wednesday, 16 August.

Expiry Date: Tuesday, 22 August.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit one squad to unlock the Angel Gomes FUTTIES card, with the requirements as follows:

Angel Gomes SBC

Team Rating: Min. 87

Players from England: Min. 1

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Min. 1

Reward: 1 x Angel Gomes FUTTIES.

Estimated cost: 76,000 FUT Coins

Solutions

Check our solutions for the Angel Gomes FUTTIES SBC.

Angel Gomes SBC

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC Gomes SBC solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Is Angel Gomes FUTTIES worth it?

Considering the price and the fact that it's only one single Squad Building Challenge (SBC) we believe that the Angel Gomes FUTTIES card is absolutely work picking up.

The thing that favours Gomes over other Ligue 1 footballers in FIFA Ultimate Team is that he's English, meaning he can potentially link-up with the same nationality talent really well.