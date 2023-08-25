We are coming to the end of FUTTIES with a final of FUTTIES Team 6 here! This last promo has brought amazing cards and the one we are talking about today is no different!

Ultimate Team cards have been receiving amazing boosts covered with the iconic pink FUTTIES card, cards such as the ones we are about to show you are why this promo is one of the most famous promos of the year, keeping the FIFA 23 hype alive during endgame!

Team 6 has some of the best cards yet so without further ado, here is everything you need to know about FIFA 23 FUTTIES Team 6!

FUTTIES release date

FUTTIES Team 6 was released on 25 August, at 6:00pm BST. It expires one week later on 1 September, 2023.

With loads of cards to go through available in packs, SBCs and Objectives - FUTTIES Team 6 does not disappoint!

FUTTIES Team 6 team

FUTTIES Team 6 Hero cards

Claudio Marchisio joins the FUTTIES fun as a Hero card! A fantastic player to use in game with great pace, passing and dribbling this card will be almost unstoppable in-game!

Claudio Marchisio (98 OVR)

An absolute beast in midfield! with all 90+ stats it will feel like rolling back the years to his over-powered card in previous FIFA's!

click to enlarge + 13

Abedi Pele (98 OVR)

Pele joins the FUTTIES fun as a 98 rated FUTTIES Hero card! Fantastic stats across the board. You know it is the end game of FIFA when 93 shooting doesn't seem high - however, his card still looks like great fun!

click to enlarge + 13

Ivan Cordoba (97 OVR)

If you are looking for an insanely good CB in FIFA 23, well here you go! 97-rated Cordoba looks to be one of the best CB's in the game and will definitely live up to the hype!

click to enlarge + 13

Włodzimierz Smolarek (96 OVR)

click to enlarge + 13

Regular FUTTIES

Erling Haaland (99 OVR)

Haaland joins FUTTIES Team 6 as a 99-rated striker! As if he wasn't enough of a robot in real lift he now is at the end game of FIFA 23! With 99 pace, shooting and physicality it is fair to say that he is the best striker in FIFA 23!

Check how to complete his SBC with our Erling Halaand Premium FUTTIES guide here!

click to enlarge + 13

Gianluigi Donnarumma (99 OVR)

Donnarumma joins as the first 99 rated goalkeeper in FIFA 23! Making him officially the best keeper that you can have in Ultimate Team!

click to enlarge + 13

Robert Lewandowski (99 OVR)

FUTTIES Premium Lewandowski is one of the best strikers on the game now competing with last weeks 99-rated Benzema. With amazing pace, shooting and strength there is no stopping Lewandowski.

He is a fantastic player if you get the chance to obtain him!

click to enlarge + 13

Sergio Busquets (97 OVR)

click to enlarge + 13

Paulo Dybala (98 OVR)

click to enlarge + 13

Fred (96 OVR)

click to enlarge + 13

Jack Grealish (96 OVR)

click to enlarge + 13

Leroy Sane (96 OVR)

click to enlarge + 13

Mykhailo Mudryk (97 OVR)

99 pace, 94 shooting and 98 dribbling! Some may criticise his shooting a little, however, he is definitely good enough for the end game of FIFA. His pace and dribbling alone make his card great fun to play with! Cheapest solutions to his SBC here!

click to enlarge + 13 Mudryk

For the latest FIFA 23 and FUTTIES content stay up to date on RealSport101.



