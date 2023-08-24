The final FIFA 23 promo is currently here with Team 5 out we are almost at the end of FUTTIES. With FUTTIES live in Ultimate Team. Players have been receiving insane upgrades covered by the iconic pink cards, one of the most enjoyable promos of the year and it is clear to see why.

FUTTIES Hero cards celebrate past achievements from players that shined bright in previous seasons, so it's no surprise that Frimpong joins this famous promotion celebrating the end game of FIFA.

Here is how to complete FUTTIES Premium Frimpong SBC with the cheapest and easiest solutions possible.

FUTTIES Premium Frimpong (95 OVR)

Frimpong joins the FUTTIES promotions as a 95-rated RB, he of course has 99 pace which comes as no surprise. However, with other stats such as 99 dribbling, 91 defending and 90 physicality and passing, he is one of the best RB's in the game.

Frimpong has 4 star weak foot and 4 star skill moves so no 5 stars for him like most FUTTIES cards , however, 4 star is good enough!

Active from: August 23, 2023

Expires on: September 1, 2023

SBC requirements

There are two Squad Building Challenges to complete for this SBC bringing the total cost of FUTTIES Premium Frimpong to roughly 70k. Of course if you have players already in your club you could bring the cost of this SBC down significantly.

Netherlands

The cost of the Netherlands SBC will be roughly 27.9k coins with a rewards of a Mixed Players Pack (Tradable)

Team Rating: Min. 85

Players from Netherlands: Min. 1

Bundesliga

The cost of the Bundesliga SBC will be roughly 42.1k coins with a rewards of a Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradable)

Team Rating: Min. 87

Players from Bundesliga: Min. 1

