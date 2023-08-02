FIFA 23: End of an Era Buffon card?

The end of the 2022/23 season marks the end of an era for many players. As new players rise to the scene, older players hang up their boots and let the next generation take over.

The most recent player, goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon is set to retire from football. He will terminate his contract with Parma to retire from the professional game for good.

With Buffon playing a huge role in the history of FIFA being in the game since FIFA 99, will we see one last special card being an End of an Era card for Buffon?

Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon has played in 975 matches of club football, with the majority being played for Juventus, totaling 685 matches, during which he managed to keep 322 clean sheets. Throughout his illustrious career, Buffon has achieved numerous trophies, but one that holds a special place in his heart is the 2006 World Cup.

Buffon concludes his career where it all began, at Parma. He joined Parma from Juventus with the aim of assisting the club in its return to Serie A. Although he couldn't directly contribute to their promotion, the club managed to finish 4th in the 2022/23 season, paving the way for promotion in the following season.

Buffon End of an Era Card?

With numerous FIFA fans requesting a final FIFA card for Gianluigi Buffon, there is a possibility of witnessing an End of an Era card in FIFA 23.

Buffon has played a pivotal role in FIFA's history, being the only player to feature in every title since FIFA 99. Over the years, he has earned 27 special cards since FIFA 10, making him a remarkable figure in the game's legacy.

Buffon Icon card in EA FC 24?

Will we see Buffon return in a future title of EA FC as an icon card? It is possible that we see the return of Buffon in a future title. EA FC 24 has already cemented their Hero and Icon cards therefore it is unlikely that he is added to EA FC 24 however he may return by FC 25.

click to enlarge Buffon predicted Icon card stats and rating

