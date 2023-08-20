The home of sports games

FIFA 23 Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

By Andrés Aquino
Del Piero cover star
Credit: FUTBIN

EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of 16 to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!

It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC.

Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon (98 OVR)

Del Piero Cover Star
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: FUTBIN
Del Piero Cover Star

Start Date: Sunday, 20 August.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 1 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit 16 squads to unlock the Del Piero Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:

Born Legend

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Bronze 
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

  • Rare: Exactly 11
  • Player Level: Exactly Silver 
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

On a Loan

  • Squad Rating: Min 82
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Bianconeri

  • Number of players from Juventus: Min 1 
  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

League Finesse

  • Team Rating: Min. 88
  • Players from Serie A TIM: Min. 1
  • Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Squadra Azurra

  • Team Rating: Min. 89
  • Players from Italy: Min. 1Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

89-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 89
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

  • Team Rating: Min. 90
  • Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

90-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

90-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 90
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

91-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 91
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

91-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 91
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

91-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 91
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

92-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 92
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

92-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 92
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

92-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 92
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Del Pierto Cover Star icon SBC.

Born Legend

Del Piero SBC
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero SBC 1

Rising Star

Del Piero 2
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero SBC 2

On a Loan

Del Piero
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero SBC 3

Bianconeri

Del piero
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Pierto 4 SBC

League Finesse

Del Piero
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero SBC 5

Squadra Azurra

Del Piero 6 SBC
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero 6 SBC

89-Rated Squad

Del Piero FUTTIES
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero SBC 89-Rated

Top-Notch

Del Piero
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero Top Notch

90-Rated Squad

Del Piero
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero 90 Rated

90-Rated Squad

Del Piero
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero SBC

91-Rated Squad

Del Piero 91
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero 91

91-Rated Squad

Del Piero SBC
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero 91

91-Rated Squad

Del Piero
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero 91

92-Rated Squad

Del Piero
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero 92

92-Rated Squad

Del Piero
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del Piero 92

92-Rated Squad

Del piero 92
click to enlarge
+ 17
Credit: EasySBC
Del piero 92

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

