EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of 16 to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!
It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC.
Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon (98 OVR)
Start Date: Sunday, 20 August.
Expiry Date: Sunday, 1 October.
SBC Requirements
You will need to submit 16 squads to unlock the Del Piero Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
On a Loan
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Bianconeri
- Number of players from Juventus: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
League Finesse
- Team Rating: Min. 88
- Players from Serie A TIM: Min. 1
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1
Squadra Azurra
- Team Rating: Min. 89
- Players from Italy: Min. 1Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1
89-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Top-Notch
- Team Rating: Min. 90
- Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1
90-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
90-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 90
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
91-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 91
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
92-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 92
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solutions
Check our solutions for each Del Pierto Cover Star icon SBC.
