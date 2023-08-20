EA Sports has gone wild with the recent Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC challenge, tasking players with completing a total of 16 to add this card to your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team roster!

It's a big one this time, so without further ado, let's get right into everything you need to know about the Del Piero Cover Star Icon SBC.

Alessandro Del Piero Cover Star Icon (98 OVR)

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: FUTBIN Del Piero Cover Star

Start Date: Sunday, 20 August.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 1 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit 16 squads to unlock the Del Piero Cover Star Icon card, with the requirements as follows:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Number of players in the Squad: 11

On a Loan

Squad Rating: Min 82

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Bianconeri

Number of players from Juventus: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Number of players in the Squad: 11

League Finesse

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Serie A TIM: Min. 1

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

Squadra Azurra

Team Rating: Min. 89

Players from Italy: Min. 1Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

89-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top-Notch

Team Rating: Min. 90

Team of the Week or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

90-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 90

Number of players in the Squad: 11

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

91-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 91

Number of players in the Squad: 11

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

92-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 92

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solutions

Check our solutions for each Del Pierto Cover Star icon SBC.

Born Legend

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero SBC 1

Rising Star

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero SBC 2

On a Loan

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero SBC 3

Bianconeri

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Pierto 4 SBC

League Finesse

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero SBC 5

Squadra Azurra

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero 6 SBC

89-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero SBC 89-Rated

Top-Notch

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero Top Notch

90-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero 90 Rated

90-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero SBC

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero 91

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero 91

91-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero 91

92-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero 92

92-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del Piero 92

92-Rated Squad

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC Del piero 92

