FIFA 23 Casillas Cover Star Icon SBC Cheapest Solutions

The end game of FIFA 23 is with us but with new cards coming out every day the hype for FUT 23 is still here! With FUTTIES and Cover Star Icons promo fully underway, EA Sports knows how to finish the FIFA 23 title with a bang.

SBCs are continuing to drop within FUTTIES, giving fans some of the best cards we have ever seen wrapped in the iconic pink from FUTTIES and FUTTIES Premium.

The most recent card to be released into the game is Cover Star Icon Casillas who joins the FUTTIES promo as a 97-rated goalkeeper. Does he look good enough for the end game of FIFA 23? Let's dive into how you can complete this SBC in the easiest and cheapest way possible and break down this new card to see if he is worth it!

Iker Casillas (97 OVR)

Casillas joins the cover star icon promo as a 97-rated goalkeeper. He possesses great stats such as 99 reflexes and 98 diving making him up there with the best keepers in the game.

click to enlarge + 7

Start Date: Saturday, 30 August.

Expiry Date: Saturday, 18 September.

What FIFA cover was Iker Casillas on?

Iker Casillas featured on the cover of FIFA 02 when he was just 20 years old. He was one of three players who made the cover of FIFA 02 as Henry and van Nistelrooy were also on different versions of the cover.

click to enlarge + 7

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit five squads to unlock cover star Iker Casillas, with the requirements as follows:

For the cheapest and easiest SBC solutions check out EasySBC!

Born Legend

Player Quality: Min. bronze

Rare players: Exactly 11

click to enlarge + 7

Rising Star

Player Quality: Min. silver

Rare players: Exactly 11

click to enlarge + 7

On a Loan

Player Quality: Min. silver

click to enlarge + 7

San Iker

Team Rating: Min. 85

Players from Real Madrid: Min. 1

click to enlarge + 7

The Golden Glove

Team Rating: Min. 88

Players from Spain: Min. 1

Team of the Week, Team of the Season or FUT Champions players: Min. 1

click to enlarge + 7

This card will cost approximately 97k coins, is he worth it? The short answer is yes. Casillas has great stats that makes him stand out as one of the best keepers in the game and for under 100k there is a lot of value for money!

For the latest FIFA 23 content keep up to date with the latest on RealSport101.

