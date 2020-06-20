FIFA 21: PS5 Price, Editions, Pre-order, and more

It looks amazing, but how much will it set you back on Sony’s next-gen console? Here’s what we know.

Look no further for everything you need to know about the price of FIFA 21 on PS5!

FIFA 21 PS5 Price

EA has confirmed that FIFA 21 will be launching on current-gen consoles for 9 October 2020.

However, there hasn’t been any date set for the next-gen releases.

That being said, can the prices and editions so far give us a clue as to how much it will set us back on PS5?

Standard Edition

As always, there will be a standard edition available. Usually, this is ‘just the game’, without any in-game or physical add-ons/ bonuses.

The Standard Edition will cost £59.99 / $64.99 on consoles. There are pre-orders available too.

Champions Edition

If you want to go in at one level up, the Champions Edition is your best bet.

It’ll set to back £79.99 / $79.99, but you’ll get some bells and whistles along with the order. These include three days early access!

AIM A LITTLE HIGHER! If you fancy playing the game early, the Champions Edition is for you

Ultimate Edition

As the name suggests, this is the ultimate in FIFA 21 editions, but ultimately comes in at a whopping £89.99/ $99.99.

However, your desire for the best of the best will not go unrewarded.

You’ll receive up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks and Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items (and many more which you can see right here).

When to expect a FIFA 21 PS5 Price?

With PS5 still without a concrete release date, but rather a release ‘window’ of Holiday 2020 many games for PS5 currently do not have a price.

We imagine that as we draw closer to October we will hear more, however it may well be later than that.

The good news is that EA has confirmed that if you purchase the game on PS4, you won’t need to buy the game a second time for PS5 – useful for if we have to wait a little longer for the PS5 version!

YOU GET AN UPGRADE, AND YOU GET AN UPGRADE! A welcome announcement for PlayStation owners everywhere!

