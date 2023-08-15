FIFA 23 Shevchenko Cover Star Icon SBC

Andriy Shevchenko is set to become the next Cover Star Icon to be released by EA Sports. The Ukrainian talisman featured on the cover of FIFA 2005, alongside Patrick Vieira and Fernando Morientes, and boasted a huge 93 rating that year, which would have been very fun if Ultimate Team existed back then.

With the FIFA era coming to its end, EA has released a series of Cover Star Icon players, via Objectives and SBCs, featuring the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ronaldinho, and Rui Costa to name a few.

And former AC Milan striker, Shevchenko will be the star next to be released.

How can you get Shevchenko?

The card will be released on 15 August at 6pm BST. Although requirements are yet to be confirmed, Shevchenko could be the most affordable of all Cover Star Icon SBCs.

click to enlarge FIFA 2005 cover featuring Andriy Shevchenko

On the current market, the forwards’ most expensive card is his 91-rated Prime Icon, which sets you back 70,000 coins. A bit of a shame considering he is a former Ballon d’Or winner.

Hopefully, this SBC will make Shevchenko feel better in-game.

What does the FIFA community think?

Twitter user @connFUT said: “If he’s great for the price, I might do him.”

Whereas @DKJoker84 stated: “He’s a Milan legend so he will be done.”

It appears there is a mixed bag of opinions on the release of this Andriy Shevchenko Cover Star Icon card, but he could be a fun striker option if EA makes his card more usable.

Loading...

Potentially an endgame card?

Xabi Alonso and Paul Scholes received big upgrades to their promo cards, which could be an indication that Shevchenko might receive the same kind of boost.

With EA Sports FC 24 just around the corner could this be your endgame striker? Or will you be passing up on this Squad Building Challenge?