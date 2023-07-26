Will Rasmus Højlund be in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24 is quickly approaching with the end game of FIFA 23 here and what seems to be the final promo being FUTTIES well underway.

We continue to get hyped for the new title of EA FC 24 after seeing a full reveal and deep dive with more information to drop soon. EA FC 24 will be the most authentic and dynamic football game yet.

While we get closer to the new title, more questions arise. One that has got people talking is if Rasmus Højlund will be in EA FC 24.

Rasmus Højlund

The talented Danish striker Højlund joined Atalanta in August 2022 for a fee of €17 million. At the age of 20 years old, Højlund scored 9 league goals and has impressed many Serie A fans and others watching around the world.

With Manchester United heavily linked with the young striker, Højlund could very well be making a big money move to the Premier League giants- if they can make an agreement with Atalanta's €60 million asking price.

Højlund in EA FC 24?

Yes, Rasmus Højlund will be in EA FC 24. We are still unsure if he will be an Atalanta player or Manchester United player however he will be in EA FC 24.

Currently Rasmus Højlund is a 67 rated rare card in FIFA 23, which we expect that he will receive a big upgrade in EA FC 24.

We would predict that Højlund is upgraded from a 67 rated silver card in FIFA 23 to a 77 rated gold card in EA FC 24. With stats like pace, shooting and physicality being boosted. This card could become very over-powered from the start of EA FC 24.

Højlund does not have a face scan in FIFA 23 and he may not have one in EA FC 24 either. We are yet to have confirmation on an Atalanta license for EA FC 24 as currently the club are called Bergamo Calcio.

If EA can secure a license for Atalanta, then we may finally get a Højlund face scan in the game!

