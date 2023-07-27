With news for EA FC 24 dropping almost daily, the excitement toward the new title continues to build.

We are becoming increasingly excited about the upcoming release of EA FC 24, having witnessed a comprehensive reveal and an in-depth exploration of the game, with more information to be released shortly. EA FC 24 promises to be the most authentic and dynamic football game to date.

Discussions over one particular star have risen, will Nicolas Jackson be in EA FC 24?

Nicolas Jackson in EA FC 24

Yes, Nicolas Jackson will be in EA FC 24 with his new club Chelsea FC in the Premier League.

Currently, Jackson does not have a scanned face in FIFA 23 however, with a move to Chelsea we can all hope that he has a scanned face in EA FC 24.

click to enlarge + 3

The new Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson has got Premier League fans excited to see what his ability is. After a successful season in La Liga scoring 12 league goals in just 16 starts - the 22-year-old Senegal striker has also impressed in pre-season, scoring 2 goals in just 119 minutes.

Could Nicolas Jackson be the answer to Chelsea's striker problems? So far it certainly looks like he will.

Currently, Nicolas Jackson is 70 rated in FIFA 23 with 74 pace, 70 shooting, and overall not the best stats.

click to enlarge + 3 FIFA 23 Jackson

We can predict for Jackson to receive a big upgrade going into EA FC 24, after having his breakout season and a big-money move to the Premier League.

With a +8 overall prediction, we can see Nicolas Jackson being 78 rated in EA FC 24 with some very nice stats for a starter squad!

click to enlarge + 3 Nicolas Jackson predicted EA FC 24 card and stats!

Linking up nicely with other Chelsea players who look to make their mark in the 2023/24 season with the likes of Nkunku, Malo Gusto, and Angelo Gabriel joining the blues.

For more EA FC 24 news make sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.