One wonderkid that has broken records along with Lamine Yamal and Amara Diouf in the past week is Kendry Paez, and fans want to know, will he be in EA FC 24?

Who is Kendry Paez

Kendry Paez is an Ecuadorian wonderkid who recently moved to Chelsea for €20m, he is not at the club yet as he will join the London side after his 18th birthday.

After the amazing achievement of becoming the youngest debutant and scorer in Ecuador's top-flight history at the age of 15 in February, Paez continued to make history by becoming the youngest scorer in the history of the Under-20 World Cup in May.

However, the remarkable journey didn't stop there. He then marked his senior Ecuadorian debut against Uruguay, not only becoming their youngest-ever international player but also setting a new record as the youngest South American to start a World Cup qualifier, surpassing a record previously held by the legendary Maradona. He is still only 16 years old at the moment born on 4 May, 2007, and he has the world at his feet!

Will Kendry Paez be in EA FC 24?

Paez will not be in EA FC 24 from the start of the game as he is too young. To be added to EA FC 24, all players must be 17 years old.

Paez will have to wait until after his 17th birthday, 4 May 2024 before he can be added to EA FC 24, however, he will not be joining Chelsea until he is 18 therefore he will be added in as an Independiente del Valle player most likely.

What rating will Paez be in EA FC 24?

Kendry Paez has had a very promising start to his career however, we predict that he will be around the 65 rating mark.

What potential will Paez have in EA FC 24?

Kendry Paez is a very promising talent and his potential will back this up as we predict that he will have 87 potential.

New features in EA FC 24 Career Mode such as Coaches and training will help players like Paez develop even faster!

