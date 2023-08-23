We are getting closer to finally getting our hands on EA FC 24, the excitement continues to build. With pitch notes covering everything new or updated in the new game, we have a clear understanding of Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and the Gameplay.

Career Mode fans are hyped to play the new title of the game with many changes made to Manager Career Mode and Player Career Mode this year should be very exciting!

Player Career Mode fans have seen many new changes put into the game for them and with the additions of new cut scenes such as in the Ballon D'Or, FC 24 player Career Mode is set to become the most immersive title yet! Without further or do, let's dive into how to win the Ballon D'Or in EA FC 24 player Career Mode!

Player Career Mode Ballon D'Or cutscene

Player cutscenes are enhanced by dynamic moments which are a new and improved addition into EA FC 24. Dynamic moments joins Player Career Mode with the Ballon d'Or new dynamic cutscenes allow you to fully immerse yourself into the experience and create a more realistic and rewarding feel both on and off the pitch.

An open-top bus trophy parade will now be in Career Mode to conclude a successful season. Your team will have to win at least 1 trophy for this to happen.

The awards for Manager of the Year and Player of the Season will be presented during magnificent galas. Ensure that your team consistently delivers exceptional performances throughout the season to increase your chances of winning the award personally.

How to win the Ballon D'Or in Player Career Mode

Winning the Ballon D'Or on EA FC 24 player Career Mode is not easy and will take many seasons for you to achieve this award. This long term goal is all player Career Mode players dream building through the ranks of your starter team to then becoming the best player in the world is a goal that all football fans dream of.

To achieve this in EA FC 24 you must firstly be patient, it will not be possible to win the Ballon D'Or until your player has developed up until the very high 80's such as 88 or 89 rated up to the 90's. Your player must be one of the best players in the world according to rating before they can win this award.

Once you have developed your players to a high rating, it is important that you focus on your form. Form is the cheat code to winning this award and it must be up for nearly every game in the season. This means you cannot ghost in one game but score two the next, your performances must be consistent throughout the season.

Form

To keep your form up you must do what keeps your rating high every game such as if you are a striker you must score goals and make sure you are in the right position at all times. If you are a midfielder you must have a very high passing accuracy, help out defensively and also look to assist and score goals too.

Your form must be over the 7 rating at all times, FIFA 23 was challenging to maintain a higher form however, if your form is at 7.0 lowest then you are on track.

Individual and team awards

Winning individual awards such as Man of the Match, Team of the Week or Player of the Month really boosts your case to win the Ballon D'Or as it helps you stick out from other candidates.

Winning team awards such as winning the league or UEFA Champions really helps your case to win the Ballon D'Or, it is not essential however, it does increase your chances of winning this award.

What position should you be?

You will have a much higher chance winning the Ballon D'Or as an attacker or a midfielder. It is possible to win this award as a defender or goalkeeper, however it is very very challenging.

Don't move club in the winter transfer window

Staying with the same club in a season allows you to qualify for the Ballon D'Or, moving team in the January transfer window will effect your chances of winning the Ballon D'or.