Elite Winger Gets MASSIVE Upgrade in EA FC 24!

EA Sports FC 24 is almost here, and player ratings continue to be leaked as we countdown the days until 29 September.

Anticipation for the ratings of our favourite players always seems to bring a lot of hype as we countdown to a new game and this year is no different.

As EA says goodbye to FIFA, we are starting to see which players have received huge upgrades and downgrades as we welcome EA FC 24.

Thanks to Fut_scoreboard via Twitter, a reliable page for any early FC 24 content, we have already been able to cover the Top 50 player ratings in EA FC 24, starting with our 50-41 piece and ending on the Top 10 players in EA FC 24.

Elite winger gets HUGE upgrade in EA FC 24

Wingers are a key component to any attack, and whether you are playing on Ultimate Team or Career Mode, they can be some of the most exciting players to use.

Napoli had an unbelievable campaign last season and won the Serie A title for the first time since the 1989/90 season, one made famous by a certain Diego Maradona.

click to enlarge + 2 Jude Bellingham

Last season was made special by two incredibly exciting players in particular. One was Victor Osimhen, who finished the season with 26 goals in the league, a player we have covered in our 40-31 ratings piece.

And the other is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a Georgian winger who has seemingly come from out of nowhere (unless you're a Football Manager player).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia player rating in EA FC 24

Finishing the Serie A season with 12 goals and 10 assists to his name, ‘Kvara’ was one of the world’s break-out stars in the 22/23 campaign and EA has rewarded him with a HUGE upgrade!

In FIFA 23, the Napoli winger had a 74 rating, and has gone up a whopping 12 overalls to an 86 rating for EA FC 24!

click to enlarge + 2 Kvara's EA FC 24 rating

Not only that, ‘Kvara’ has also been given five-star skills and a five-star weak foot making him absolutely insane in-game!

Whichever game mode you use him in, you will be sure to have a lot of fun and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be one to get your hands on in EA FC 24!

