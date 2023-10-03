FC 24: 78+ Upgrade SBC cheapest solutions

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is here and with loads of players already creating their Ultimate Team, the newest SBC will help potentially pack some starters for your team!

Without further ado let's take a look at the newest SBC in UT!

78+ upgrade SBC

The 78+ upgrade Squad Building Challenge gives players the reward of two untradeable players all 78 rated or higher. This gives players the chance to guarantee themselves some high-rated players.

click to enlarge + 2

The SBC is available until 6 October 2023 so it could be a good idea to complete as many of this SBC as you can and store some packs ready in time for the Road to the Knockouts Team 2 that will also be out on 6 October!

This SBC is worth doing as it is time efficient and cheap to complete, preparing the packs for Friday is a great tactic to give you a better chance at packing some of the newest RTTK players!

SBC requirements

This will be one of the easiest SBC requirements that you do with only needing 8 players in the squad there is just one more requirement.

Player Quality: Exactly Gold

The total cost of this SBC is roughly 3,8k, however, if you have gold players in your club then you can complete this SBC for free, multiple times.

click to enlarge + 2

SBC solutions are brought to you by EasySBC.io!

This SBC is cheap and easy to complete, with many people on social media stating that they have packed great players from it! All players packed from this SBC will be untradeable, however, it could help you pack a player ready for your Ultimate Team or even store players for future SBCs!

