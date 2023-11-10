FC 24: Triple Threat Maddison Objective Guide

Season 2 of FC 24 Ultimate Team is in full swing, and the Triple Threat Team 1 is out now in packs alongside TOTW 8!

On top of that, there is tons of content for FC 24 players to get stuck into, including Evolutions, Objectives, and Squad Building Challenges! With Weekend League in progress, why not take a look at the Centurions Negredo, Premier League POTM Mohamed Salah, or the Serie A POTM Lautaro Martinez SBCs, for a new attacker to bolster your squad?

Talking of bolstering squads, this brand-new objective in FC 24, is going to do that, and you can now add Triple Threat James Maddison to your Ultimate Team for FREE! All you need to do is complete some requirements, so without further ado, let's take a look at the Triple Threat Maddison Objective Guide!

Triple Threat Maddison Objectives guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new objective to go alongside the Triple Threat promo, and you can now add one of the most in-form players in the world to your squad for completely free!

Tottenham's James Maddison has been given an upgrade to 87-rated in the new promo, making him one of the best Premier League CAMs in the game!

By completing just a few objectives, you will be able to add Maddison to your squad just in time for Weekend League, and it will cost you nothing!

Together we will go through all the challenges you need to complete so that you can add Triple Threat Maddison to your Ultimate Team, so without further ado, let's get stuck into it!

Through Balls

Requirements:

Assist 3 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions)

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Midfield Maestros

Requirements:

Score and Assist with Midfielders in 6 separate Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions)

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

English Excellence

Requirements:

Score 9 goals with English players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions)

Reward:

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Premier League

Requirements:

Win 12 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Premier League players in your Starting 11.

Reward:

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Once you have completed all four challenges you will have a brand new 87-rated Triple Threat James Maddison to add to your squad for FREE!

Why stop there? Add two more incredible players to your team by completing the Triple Threat Hero King and Triple Threat Neville SBCs now!

