FC 24: Squad Foundations ROSHN Saudi League Objectives Guide

A new set of Squad Foundations objectives have hit FC 24 Ultimate Team, and you can now add three players to your club, as well as open some packs for FREE!

EA has just dropped the latest set of objectives for all players to complete, and this could boost your Ultimate Team!

Together we will go through every step of the objectives, giving you the requirements, and the rewards that you will receive for simply playing Ultimate Team! Sounds easy right? Let's get stuck in!

Squad Foundations ROSHN Saudi League objectives guide

The latest Squad Foundations objective has just dropped into Ultimate Team giving fans the chance to earn three FREE players, plus a bunch of packs to open!

Squad Foundations have become popular amongst Ultimate Team players as a way of earning new players for their squad by simply playing games with cards from a specific league.

We have already had the WSL, NWSL, Super Lig, Liga F, Eredivisie, Liga Portugal, MLS, GPFBL, Division 1 Feminine, and EFL Championship added to FC 24 Ultimate Team since its release, with the ROSHN Saudi League the latest addition.

click to enlarge + 3 Squad Foundations ROSHN Saudi League

Each objective has four requirements that need completing, to earn the main reward, however, you can also earn rewards for each requirement, so without further ado, let's look at the objectives and rewards for the ROSHN Saudi League Squad Foundations objective.

Open Look

Requirements:

Assist 4 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a ROSHN Saudi League player.

Reward:

Squad Foundations Andrei Girotto (83 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Open Look

Royal Touch

Requirements:

Score 5 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a ROSHN Saudi League player.

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Play 5

Requirements:

Play 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from the ROSHN Saudi League in your starting 11.

Reward:

Squad Foundations Madallah Al Olayan (84 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Play 5

Win 4

Requirements:

Win 4 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having at least 2 players from the ROSHN Saudi League in your starting 11.

Reward:

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

There we have it, once you have completed all four of the objectives above, you will have two new players to add to your Ultimate Team, plus two packs to open in the store.

You will also be given a Group Reward of 85-rated Squad Foundations Ivo Rodrigues, who is considered by fans to be the best Squad Foundations player so far in Ultimate Team!

There is also another Saudi League player available in the game, with the Moussa Dembele SBC out now!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.