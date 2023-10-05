No Silver Stars in FC 24!

EA's newest release, FC 24 is in full motion with millions of players worldwide playing the game!

Ultimate Team has a fun new addition, with the Relentless Winger, Golden Glow Up, and Pacey Protector Evolutions all capturing the players. We also have news on TOTW 3, Road to the Knockouts Team 2, and the La Liga September POTM!

But let's turn our attention to a more important matter: the disappearance of the weekly Silver Stars! Let's dive into it further.

Silver Stars in FC 24

For the past few years, EA made it their mission to bring in Silver Stars, which were released during TOTW to give players the chance to earn silver in-forms for their squads.

These were some of the most fun games, where players had to complete objectives in Live Friendlies to earn the TOTW card.

However, we are now three Team of the Weeks into FC 24, and there isn't a Silver Stars card in sight, so does this mean Silver Stars has come to an end?

TOTW in FC 24

We have been given some fantastic cards in Team of the Week so far this season, which is great from EA, however, there are some fans who are desperate to get their hands on a Silver in-form.

EA made this even more tricky by making it so that every in-form is over 80-rated in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

click to enlarge + 5 TOTW 3

It doesn't look likely that we will see any Silver Stars this year, but this means that silver cards, in general, are a waste of time, unless there are future Evolutions surrounding silver cards.

Community Reaction to Silver Stars in FC 24

@DonkTrading, a popular Twitter user, and Ultimate Team trader, has expressed his opinions on the addition, or lack of, Silver Stars in FC 24, which got lots of interaction.

click to enlarge + 5 Silver Stars Tweet

One reply from @jandito30 read:

"So sad. Found so many future world-class players trying to build my silver team."

Another user @The_Social_You said:

"Call me crazy but I actually enjoyed Silver Stars, so refreshing to use normal cards and not be surrounded by meta cards."

It seems as if Silver Stars was a huge hit with FIFA players, which is strange to see it disappear in FC 24!

The community were also reminiscent on some of their favourite Silver Stars players so let's take a look at a few.

Best ever Silver Stars in Ultimate Team

Silas

Made famous by YouTuber Danny Aarons, Silas became a cult hero for FIFA players, and he was included in thousands of teams. His Silver Stars was extremely overpowered, and made FIFA feel like the old days, when silver cards were more popular!

click to enlarge + 5 Silas

Romarinho

Another one of the OGs is Romarinho. He was one of the first released in FIFA 21, and was a nightmare for defenders. A Brasilver with incredible pace, and dribbling, Romarinho was the original Saudi League card that everyone wanted.

click to enlarge + 5 Romarinho

Matej Vydra

The final shout-out, amongst a stunning list of many Silver Stars, is Burnley CF Matej Vydra, who was truly exceptional. He had 80+ stats for pace, dribbling, and shooting, and was a menace in the Silver Lounge, especially towards the start of the game. He has since made a return as a Silver Stars FUTTIES, but everyone will remember his TOTW card.

click to enlarge + 5 Vydra

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.