FC 24 How to complete Showdown Zeki Celik SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Greats of the Game promo has taken over Ultimate Team once more, with a new batch of Icons and Heroes in packs now, all of which will make incredible additions to every FC 24 player's Ultimate Team.

EA has also dropped a bunch of new SBCs into the game mode, with a new Showdown available, as Zeki Celik and Florian Grillitsch go head-to-head as Turkey and Austria face each other in the EURO 2024 Round of 16, and both players have been given huge upgrades!

Showdown Zeki Celik SBC Cheapest Solutions

There are two new players available for a limited time in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as EA has released another Showdown featuring Turkey's Zeki Celik, and Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch.

Both players have been given huge upgrades, and the player from the winning nation will also be given a further +2 OVR boost to their Showdown item.

Zeki Celik has been given a 93-rated Showdown card with some fantastic stats including, 95 pace, 92 shooting, 86 passing, 87 dribbling, 91 defending, and 94 physical.

Showdown Zeki Celik

The RWB also possesses a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves, as well as three new PlayStyles+, which include, Quick Step+, Relentess+, and Slide Tackle+, making for a great full-back, although he can also play at right midfield.

Showdown Zeki Celik SBC Solution

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Showdown Zeki Celik SBC Solution

This is a great SBC to complete if you require a cheap right-back, and are willing to take the gamble on Turkey beating Austria in the Round of 16 match.

By submitting this single squad, you will be able to add Showdown Zeki Celik to your Ultimate Team for the price of around 59k coins.

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Greats of the Game Team 2 Out Now | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask | One Nation Champs Portugal Objective Guide | How to Complete Greats of the Game Rooney SBC | FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes