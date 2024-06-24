FC 24 How to complete Showdown Nahitan Nandez SBC, Costs & Solutions

A new set of Showdown SBCs are now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team as Uruguay and the USA face off in the Copa America soon.

Whilst Make Your Mark Team 2 sits in packs for a while longer, EA has also dropped a new Showdown card into the game, with Nahitan Nandez receiving a huge upgrade!

Showdown Nahitan Nandez SBC Cheapest Solutions

Both players have been given incredibly boosted cards and could receive an extra +2 OVR upgrade if their team wins the match between the two nations.

Both players have been given incredibly boosted cards and could receive an extra +2 OVR upgrade if their team wins the match between the two nations.

Nandez is now a 93-rated player with some fantastic stats including, 91 pace, 89 shooting, 91 passing, 89 dribbling, 93 defending, and 92 physical, as well as having a five-star weak foot, and four-star skill moves.

Showdown Nandez

The Uruguayan midfielder also possesses three new PlayStyles+, which include, Slide Tackle+, Rapid+, and Relentless+.

Showdown Nahitan Nandez SBC Solution

Requirements:

Uruguay Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

Showdown Nandez SBC Solution

By submitting this one squad into the SBC, you will be able to redeem Showdown Nahitan Nandez and add the Cagliari midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

This Squad Building Challenge will set you back around 71.8k coins to complete, which is a solid price for a player of his caliber, especially with the possibility of further upgrades in the future.

Will you be choosing Josh Sargent or Nahitan Nandez in this Showdown SBC match-up? Let us know in the comments below.

