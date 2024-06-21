How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Malinovskyi SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA Esports FC released a lot of content to FC 24 today, such as the Make Your Mark Darwin Nunez SBC, or Copa Defenders I Evolution, and joining them we also have the Showdown Malinovskyi SBC.

This SBC allows players to add a fantastic card of the Ukrainian Midlfider, who currently plays for Genova, to their squad.

Showdown Malinovskyi SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Showdown Malinovskyi SBC card has some astonishing attributes, such as 94 shooting, 93 passing, 93 dribbling, 92 pace, and 90 physical. He is a very complete midfield player, capable of having an impact on both sides of the pitch.

Furthermore, this 93 OVR Malinovskyi card also has some great PlayStyles, such as Incisive Pass+, Technical+, Press Proven+, and many others.

Ruslan Malinovskyi

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Ruslan Malinovsky

Reward:

Showdown Malinovskyi SBC card

After submitting this squad, you will get your hands on the fantastic 93 OVR Showdown Malinovskyi SBC card, for just 57K coins.

